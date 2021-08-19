New Motorcycle Spied In Pune – Royal Enfield Rival From Jawa, BSA Or Bajaj Triumph?

While made-in-India Triumph will rival Royal Enfield, BSA will take on the likes of Kawasaki W800

In a turn of events that has sparked wide speculations, a new retro styled motorcycle has been spotted on road tests. Most likely it is Triumph’s first-ever single-cylinder model that is being manufactured in India in partnership with Bajaj. However, it is also possible that the bike could be 650cc single-cylinder BSA. Being developed by Mahindra-owned Classic Legends, BSA motorcycles will primarily target UK and other European markets.

Triumph trail

It has been reported earlier that Triumph Motorcycles is manufacturing their 400-700cc capacity bikes in India. There are some definitive clues that this heavily camouflaged retro-styled bike could be the new single-cylinder Triumph. One important piece of evidence is the crankcase design, which appears to be similar to that of other Triumph motorcycles.

Other things like wide seat design, prominent fuel tank and side panel point out towards the Triumph DNA. Moreover, the Bonneville look and feel can be seen in components such as handlebar, use of spoke wheels, larger front wheels and smaller rear wheels, fork gators and chain drive on the right side. The tyres appear to be Pirelli units, which have been seen with other Bonneville motorcycles.

However, most features appear to have undergone a certain level of evolution in comparison to Bonneville range. It suggests that this could also be an entirely new product from Triumph. The bike is likely to be powered by a 350-400cc engine, generating around 35-40 BHP and 30-35 Nm. It could get a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will be a world-class product, just like KTM and Husqvarna. It will be offered in both domestic and international markets.

As it will be competing against Royal Enfield motorcycles, Triumph’s new single-cylinder bike is expected to deliver a throaty aural experience. This bike is expected to debut sometime next year.

BSA trail

After successfully resurrecting Jawa, Classic Legends is working on its other projects that include Yezdi and BSA. The company had bought global rights for the iconic BSA brand in 2016. What we know so far is that the BSA motorcycle will utilize a 650cc single-cylinder motor.

It is possible that the new retro-styled motorcycle spotted on road tests could actually be BSA. Its retro styling does look familiar to BSA motorcycles that were in production several decades earlier.

BSA 650cc motorcycle will be assembled in UK. It will be positioned as a premium product in comparison to Royal Enfield 650 twins and upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles. In addition to the standard roadster, other versions of BSA 650cc could also be launched. It could include a scrambler, cafe racer and cruiser.

BSA will initially target customers in UK, where the brand has a strong recall. Other European markets will be covered later. BSA India launch is unlikely due to premium pricing and legal tangles.

1 of 3

Source