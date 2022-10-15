New Nissan SUV Spied In India – Rival To XUV700, Harrier ?

Nissan upcoming SUV could likely be underpinned by localized platform – To be offered with 5 seater as well as 7 seater

Nissan Motor India has traversed rocky roads in the past. Once on the verge of a total shutdown, thrived very well since the launch of Magnite. Industry experts often refer to Magnite as the product that saved Nissan from shutting down in India. Ever since its inception, Magnite has clocked decent sales in the domestic market as well as exports.

Nissan seems to be taking the next step to boost sales further in the Indian PV segment with a new product altogether. A new SUV has been spied with full camouflage.

New Nissan SUV Spied In India

Its design is reminiscent of that of global Nissan Cars like X-Trail and Qashqai. It gets an angular grille flanked by LED headlights that are placed below its LED DRLs. From the front, it does resemble a lot like an X-Trail offered in select global markets.

Even its side profile matches that of an X-Trail or a similar vehicle. Could Nissan be targeting the premium SUV segment in India where Hyundai recently launched Tucson. Hyundai Tucson has garnered decent sales and is gaining a lot of traction. With a product similar to, or the X-Trail itself, Nissan seems to be betting on the premium SUV segment in India.

Earlier this year, Renault Koleos was spied in India without camouflage. It is highly likely that the Renault-Nissan alliance was testing Koleos’ platform and its powertrain for feasibility in Indian conditions.

That very CMF-CD platform and 2.5L engine with 170 bhp and AWD are likely to make it on Nissan’s upcoming SUV as well. Apart from Tucson, X-Trail will also rival VW Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross. If localized well, it could also rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector.

When Is Launch Expected?

Nissan Motor India has an event scheduled for October 18th in New Delhi. Nissan is expected to reveal some of their new cars from the global market at the event. Along with that, they are also expected to reveal some exciting news about upcoming Nissan cars in India.

This new SUV that has been spied, could make its official debut on the said date. Another car that is expected to be showcased is the new Nissan Leaf electric, that has already been spied undisguised in Delhi with red number plates.

Source