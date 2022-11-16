New Peugeot 400cc ADV Scooter Debuts – Launch In 2023

Peugeot XP400 will be available in two variants, Allure and GT, focused on on-road and off-road, respectively

In European market, Peugeot Motorcycles has a wide range of scooters in 50cc and 125cc+ segment. There’s an electric scooter as well named e-Ludix. Aiming to diversify its portfolio, Peugeot has revealed its first ADV scooter at 2022 EICMA. Peugeot XP400 will go on sale in European market in 2023.

Peugeot XP400 will rival similar capacity maxi-scooters from Honda and Yamaha. It is being offered in two variants. While Allure is like a standard version meant for on-road needs, the GT variant has enhanced capabilities for off-road tracks. More details about Peugeot XP400 and its pricing will be revealed at the time of launch in 2023.

New Peugeot 400cc ADV Scooter – XP400 features, specs

Peugeot XP400’s overall design and sharp body panelling appears inspired from Honda X-ADV. Some key features include dual headlamps, large windscreen, knuckle guards, step-up seat, upswept exhaust and edgy tail lamp. The scooter aims to provide the best of both worlds; the agility and speed of a motorcycle coupled with the comfort and versatility of a scooter.

There are some variant-wise differences, for example, alloy wheels on Allure and wire-spoke wheels on GT variant. Allure gets colour options of Aurora Satin Green and Sideral Matt Black whereas GT variant has Shark Grey and Snow White. Both variants get a wide range of official accessories. More of these will be made available at around the time of launch.

Common features include a 5-inch TFT screen that comes with turn-by-turn navigation. Connectivity features are also expected to be offered with the scooter. Peugeot XP400 has keyless entry, USB charging port and ample underseat storage. Seat is long and wide, ensuring adequate comfort for both rider and pillion.

Powering the scooter is a 400cc motor that generates 36 hp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. Suspension setup comprises USD front forks and horizontally mounted monoshock at rear. The scooter rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels, shod with 110/70 and 160/60 tyres, respectively. Braking duties are performed by 295 mm dual disc at front and a single 240 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Peugeot XP400 India launch?

It is unlikely that Peugeot XP400 will be launched in India anytime soon. The maxi-scooter segment is at a nascent stage in the country, with limited sales potential. Moreover, existing consumer preferences are more in favour of motorcycles. It will take some time for the market to realize the advantages of maxi-scooters and evolve their tastes accordingly.

For India, Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motorcycles is expected to launch Kisbee electric scooter. It was spied testing recently alongside Ather 450X and Bounce Infinity E1. In international markets, Peugeot Kisbee is powered by a 50cc petrol motor. It is not offered with an electric powertrain. The electric version being tested for India is likely to be an affordable electric scooter with range of around 45-50 km. Top speed could be limited to 45 kmph.