New RE Scrambler 650cc Spied In India For The First Time

RE Scrambler 650cc will be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch

We recently compiled a list of all the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles. There were 8 in total including a slew of motorcycles based on 350cc, 450cc and 650cc platforms. These include Bullet 350, Scram 450, Himalayan 450, Continental GT-R 650, Continental GT 650 Facelift, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and lastly, Scrambler 650.

Please note that these names are widely referred to by the automotive fraternity and are not finalised by Royal Enfield. Out of all the 8 upcoming motorcycles mentioned above, Scrambler 650 was the only one that was not yet papped in India. That is now changed as we finally got to see one under testing on our soil as well.

RE Scrambler 650cc Spied In India

With immense popularity revolving around Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform, there is always scope to expand. This potent 650cc platform is so popular that it is single-handedly heavy-lifting the 500cc+ segment for a long time now. Right now, this platform is found only on Interceptor 650, a cruiser and Continental GT 650, a cafe racer.

Royal Enfield is expanding its 650cc portfolio to include multiple new body styles. At the same time, bettering its existing 650cc vehicles as well. Even though the test mule spotted in India is starkly similar to the one found testing abroad, there are differences evident upon closer inspection.

The round side body panel found in test mules abroad, is discarded in the test mule found in India. This is replaced with a more conventional side body panel that we see in Continental GT 650. Another major difference is the seat. Newer test mule spotted in India gets a visually different seat cover and seat shape as well.

Specs & Features

Engine will be the same unit found on Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, Royal Enfield will tweak it to give a slightly different character to suit its Scrambler avatar. It is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch, this platform has smooth power delivery.

Dual exhausts are given a miss in favour of a single unit. This requires a different exhaust header to reroute gases. Weight will definitely go down as one of its exhausts is removed. It gets round headlights, tail lights and blinkers. At first glance, tail lights seem to be taken from Meteor 350 and turn indicators from Hunter 350. Braking hardware is likely to be borrowed from existing 650 twins.

Tyres are of block pattern owing to scrambler avatar. The main difference in cycle parts for RE Scrambler 650cc seems to be its USD forks at front and wheel sizes. It still retains wire-spoke wheels and the front one looks slightly larger than the rear wheel. Launch timeline is not yet revealed. But the test mule looks mostly production ready.

