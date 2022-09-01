New Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber – Festive Limited Edition Launched

Off the three, Kiger is the only one that gets a turbocharger and also a proper automatic instead of an AMT

Renault is the highest-selling European brand in India. It had launched Logan in collaboration with Mahindra and then with Duster, established itself as a mainstream manufacturer in India. Kwid also gave its shoulder to lift Renault’s image and reach across the country. But in 2022, Renault only has three models on sale.

They are an A-segment hatchback Kwid, a sub 4m MPV Triber and a sub 4m SUV Kiger. All three models sell in decent numbers. Renault saw a dip in sales in July 2022 both in terms of YoY and also MoM. The company wants to turn that around and gear up for the long-awaited festive season with limited editions of its portfolio.

Renault Festive Limited Edition of Kiger, Triber and Kwid can be booked from September 2nd onwards, that is tomorrow. Icing on the cake is that pricing remains similar for Limited Editions of Triber, Kiger and Kwid when compared to variants on which they are based.

Renault Festive Limited Edition

Festive Limited Edition range will only be available with RXZ trims of Renault Kiger and Triber. When it comes to Kwid, only the Climber variant gets this Festive Limited Edition. This new edition is offered across all transmissions in a Dual Tone combination of White and Mystery Black Roof only. This colour scheme looks vastly similar to the Ice Cool White and Black roof option that all three vehicles already got.

But what sets Renault Festive Season Edition is the combination of this colour scheme with sporty red accents on their front grill, DRLs, headlamps and also get side door decals. Coming to individual elements on Kwid, it gets an extra dash of red highlights in the front and rear skid plates, roof rails, a red “Climber” decal on C-pillar, and piano black wheel covers and ORVMs too. Speaking of Triber Limited Edition, it also gets piano black wheel covers and door handles.

But since Kiger is currently Renault’s flagship offering in India, it gets a little more flash value when compared to other two. Apart from all the new additions mentioned above, Kiger also gets red-painted brake calipers to accentuate the red colour trims on this Festive Special Edition. This is somewhat similar to Red Edition that Kiger’s Japanese cousin Magnite recently got.

Specs & Availability

With Magnite, customers also got additional features too that added more creature comfort. But Renault’s Limited Edition is just kept to aesthetics. But in terms of mechanicals, everything is identical to the variants on which they are based. Also, features are kept identical with RXZ trims on Kiger and Triber and Climber trim with Kwid.

Bookings will commence on 2nd of September at Renault’s dealerships. Deliveries will be made according to the waiting period of booked vehicles based on the location and availability.