New Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler Showcased At EICMA 2022

RE 650 scrambler looks sporty with flat-tracker style side panels, 2 into 1 exhaust and dual-purpose block-pattern tyres

Success of 650 twins has given Royal Enfield the confidence to expand its 650cc portfolio. RE’s expanded 650cc range will comprise multiple body styles such as roadster, cruiser, bobber and a scrambler. At the EICMA 2022, RE has revealed their 650cc Cruiser called Super Meteor 650 as well as Scrambler 650.

As compared to other upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc bikes, the scrambler will have an athletic profile. It will have superior capabilities in terms of negotiating busy city streets. Dual-purpose tyres indicate that it can also be fun on off-road tracks.

Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler

Some of the components such as instrument cluster, switches, indicators and tail lamp appear to have been borrowed from Hunter 350. Such basic components are likely to be shared by other upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc bikes as well. A distinctive feature of RE 650cc scrambler is flat-tracker style round side panels. It works to enhance the bike’s sporty profile and is indicative of its racing capabilities.

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler can be seen with dual-purpose block-pattern tyres. A visual inspection of the tread pattern hints towards Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The bike has a 2 into 1 exhaust pipe, which should help reduce weight and deliver some performance boost as well. The exhaust’s aural experience is expected to be peppier in comparison to other upcoming 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield.

Other key features of Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, single instrument pod, scooped rider seat and short tail section. Ergonomics are pretty relaxed with centrally mounted foot pegs and wide handlebar.

Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler specs

Powering the bike will be the same 648cc parallel-twin motor in use with Interceptor and Continental GT 650. It generates 47 bhp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. While performance numbers will be same, 650cc scrambler can have higher power-to-weight ratio with its reduced body weight.

Key hardware for the bike includes disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS. While wheel size will be same at both ends, the bike will have wider rear tyre. Suspension setup comprises non-adjustable USD forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers.

With its expanded 650cc range, Royal Enfield is probably getting ready to meet increased demand for such bikes in the future. Road infrastructure is expanding at a rapid pace across the country, which is expected to provide better opportunities to enthusiasts to explore the great outdoors. Making it possible will be the upcoming 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield.

A balanced mix of performance and affordability will continue to attract users to Royal Enfield bikes. The company is also likely to aggressively target export markets with its new range of 650cc motorcycles.