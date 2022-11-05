New Royal Enfield 650cc Official Teaser – Astral, Celestial, Interstellar

Royal Enfield new 650cc bike will make its global debut at upcoming EICMA; launch expected next year

Earlier this year in February, Royal Enfield had registered the Constellation word mark. Latest teaser reveals a partial image of a new bike against the backdrop of a starlit sky, which hints towards the Constellation nameplate. Use of words like Astral, Celestial and Interstellar further corroborates that possibility. Though these same teaser words also point to the name Super Meteor.

Royal Enfield has been testing multiple 650cc bikes including a cruiser, a 650cc Classic, a 650cc bobber and a scrambler. A faired 650cc bike was also spotted recently, which could be launched as Conti GT 650R. It was being speculated earlier that the first of new 650cc bikes could be Super Meteor 650. However, the Constellation name seems more probable now.

Royal Enfield Constellation features

New 650cc Constellation will continue using the signature retro styling, as seen with other Royal Enfield bikes. As revealed in spy shots, the bike has a strong street presence. Some of the key highlights include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, curvy fuel tank, new 3D badging and graphics, offset instrument cluster, twin exhaust, broad rear fender and circular tail lamp.

It is fairly evident that the bike will be heavy, which should allow it to cruise effortlessly across wide open roads. It seems suitable for long journeys with its ergonomically positioned handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. The bike has a scooped rider seat section, which should provide adequate lumbar support. It also helps lower centre of gravity, ensuring improved control and handling. It will allow even shorter users to manoeuvre the bike easily.

Although Royal Enfield bikes are not tech-heavy, there could be some new possibilities in case of Constellation. Tripper navigation could be offered as standard or it could be made an optional feature. It remains to be seen if Constellation will be getting a dedicated Bluetooth-based connectivity platform.

Royal Enfield Constellation specs

Powering Royal Enfield Constellation will be the 648cc parallel-twin motor that does duty on Continental GT and Interceptor. Engine performance numbers could be tweaked to suit Constellation’s profile. Onboard the twins, the engine churns out 47 bhp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

It is possible that Constellation could get USD forks at front. It will improve control and handling while braking at high speeds. At rear, the bike will have twin shock absorbers. Test mules have been spotted with broad rear tyre, which also enhances the bike’s cruising capability. Constellation is expected to have a 19-inch wheel at front and 17-inch wheel at rear. It will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Constellation could be launched at a price of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. It will rival the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S and upcoming Yezdi 650cc bike. In international markets such as UK, it will take on BSA Gold Star 650, among others.