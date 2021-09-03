New Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Batch Owners Start Taking Delivery

The 2021 RE Classic 350 is based on a new J-platform, updated engine and gets Tripper navigation system

Even as the current generation Classic 350 was the best-selling model in the company portfolio for FY21 with a total of 3,61,140 units sold, a new gen model has been launched. 2021 Classic 350 is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up. It receives a new J platform that also underpins the RE Meteor 350 while its engine lineup is also borrowed from the Meteor 350.

RE Classic 350 Features

New Classic 350 receive similar styling from its outgoing counterpart. It does get some new and more refined features. It gets distinctive tail lamps, turn indicators and alloy wheels while it will also sport a semi digital instrument system and Tripper Navigation as a part of its updates.

An LCD information panel, Bluetooth connectivity, USB charger, a rounded pillion seat and turn by turn navigation powered by Google Maps will also be a part of its updates. 2021 Classic 350 will get the same 14 liter fuel tank that is seen on its current counterpart.

The new gen RE Classic 350 also sees updates in its chassis and meter console along with a revised swing arm. It is positioned on a double cradle frame compared to a single down tube chassis on the older RE. First batch owners of Royal Enfield Classic 350 have started taking deliveries in multiple cities and towns across India.

2021 RE Classic 350 shares engine with the Meteor 350. This 349 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine will offer 20 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a new 5 speed gearbox. This engine will receive a counter balancer shaft that will help reduce vibrations, thereby relating to an improved ride.

Braking will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels along with dual channel ABS as standard. For suspension duties, the Classic 350 will get telescopic forks in front and mono-shock absorber at the rear.

It is offered in a total of five trim levels – Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and a range-topping Chrome trim. Price starts from Rs 1.84 lakhs and goes all the way to Rs 2.15 lakhs – all prices are ex-sh. It will rival the likes of Jawa Classic, Honda Hness CB 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, etc in the segment.

Royal Enfield Next Launches

Royal Enfield is also planning a host of new launches. The company has said that their aim is to launch 4 new motorcycles every year. This year has already seen the launch of updated Himalayan, revised 650 Twins and new Classic 350. It remains to be seen what RE plans to launch next. In the list of their upcoming motorcycles, there is the Hunter, Shotgun, Scram and even a 650 cc cruiser.