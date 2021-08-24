New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Official Launch Date Is 1st Sep 2021

Next-gen Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of Jawa, Honda H’ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale 400

One of the most awaited launches, next-gen Classic 350 will debut in a few days. A lot of information is already available about the motorcycle based on numerous sightings of test mules undergoing road tests.

Media rides have also commenced for next-gen Classic 350. The bike packs in a range of updates including visual refinements and new engine and platform. Some new colour options will also be on offer. Today, Royal Enfield has shared the official launch date. It is 1st Sep, 2021.

Next-gen Classic 350 design and features

The signature retro styling has been carried forward in most parts for new Classic 350. It’s one of the key things that define what the brand is all about. Most other new / next-gen product that Royal Enfield will introduce in the future will continue to use retro styling. Even the electric motorcycle that the company is developing will have retro styling. The only difference will be in the ratio of retro-modern features.

In case of new Classic 350, the scales are tilted towards a retro-heavy profile. It is evident in the round headlamp and rear view mirrors, teardrop shaped turn indicators and fuel tank, and broad front and rear fenders. Both spoke and alloy wheel options will be available. Retro enthusiasts are most likely to choose the former.

Liberal use of chrome garnish is another factor that enhances the bike’s retro profile. Chrome garnish can be seen on several components such as front and rear suspension, turn indicators, handlebar, engine casing and exhaust pipe. However, there will be colour variants that will have a blacked-out look.

Some of the new colour options that will be available for next-gen Classic 350 include British Green and Glossy Grey. The seat colour will be accordingly adjusted. Some will have brown colour seats whereas others will get the standard black colour seats. In its current form, Classic 350 is available in colour options of Orange Ember, Stealth Black, Chrome Black, Airborne Blue, Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, Classic Black, and Metallo Silver.

Just like its predecessor, new Classic 350 will be available in both single seat and dual seat configuration. However, there’s a slight change in that the spring-based rider seat has been replaced with a standard option. It is expected that the seats will have improved cushioning to ensure more comfort and reduced vibrations.

Next-gen Classic 350 engine and specs

Royal Enfield has used its new J platform and the new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with Meteor 350. This setup will be used for new Classic 350 as well. Users have reported significant improvements in ride quality and vibration level with Meteor 350. Next-gen Classic 350 can be expected to deliver a similar level of performance.

The new 349cc motor is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine produces far less vibrations, as it has been equipped with a counter-balancer shaft.

New Classic 350 utilizes a new double downtube frame with standard telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike has disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.