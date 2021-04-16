New Royal Enfield Classic And Hunter Spied Together – Differences Detailed

The new-gen Classic 350 is likely to be Royal Enfield’s next big-ticket launch while Hunter 350 might launch towards the end of this year

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a host of new motorcycles in the coming few years based on its new-gen J platform. The entry-level motorcycles will be powered by the new 350cc motor that currently powers Meteor 350 and will soon be extended to the next generation Classic 350 and other models in future as well.

Among the many models in prospect, one that has grabbed attention of many is the Meteor 350 based classic roadster which is speculated to be named Hunter. A spy video uploaded by Grasholt Vlogs on YouTube shows the upcoming motorcycle in its near production-spec model alongside the upcoming new-gen Classic 350.

At first glance, Hunter does remind us of Meteor 350 which sports a similar stance as the latter. As already mentioned, the roadster will share its underpinnings with the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield but looks a tad sportier.

Test mules of Hunter have been frequently spied on Indian roads over the last few months. Although the motorcycle in the latest images is only partially wrapped in camouflage thereby revealing its attributes to a greater extent.

Retro Yet Sporty Styling

As all Royal Enfield bikes, Hunter also carries a retro-style design with signature styling highlights such as a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, a round turn taillamp with turn indicators, a single-piece seat and a short rear section.

Like Meteor 350, Hunter will also ride on alloy wheels but likely to be wrapped by 17-inch rubber on both ends. Other notable highlights include an upward sweeping exhaust canister, muscular front, muscular front end, split grab rails, wide tyres and redesigned side panels.

The bike’s sporty appeal is highlighted by an all-black theme carried by its handlebar, alloy wheels, engine casing, exhaust pipe and suspension setup. The shortened muffler further accentuates its sportiness. It is likely to offer a comfortable riding position as the footpegs are centre placed with a wide raised handlebar and low saddle.

Features

The most highlighted attribute, however, is the semi-digital instrument console which features a Tripper Navigation Pod. Interestingly, this pod was missing in the previous set of spy shots that was leaked. Powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield App, Tripper provides turn-by-turn navigation on the console when paired to one’s smartphone via Bluetooth. The analogue unit contains the speedometer while the digital display should read information from the odometer and fuel gauge.

Mechanical Specs

Powering the Hunter will be a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC engine that can push out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox and is more refined than the previous generation 350cc engine thanks to a counter-balance shaft. Suspension duties will be handled by 35 mm telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shocks at rear. Stopping duties will be carried out by disc braked on both wheels assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Upon its launch, Royal Enfield Hunter will directly rival the likes of Honda H’NEss CB350, Jawa Forty-Two and Benelli Imperiale 400. It is likely to be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).