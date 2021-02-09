New Royal Enfield Himalayan Silver Fully Revealed – Launch Teaser For 11th Feb

Apart from new colour options, the updated Royal Enfield Himalayan will be offered with a Tripper Navigation system

Royal Enfield dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for the updated 2021 Himalayan. The latest iteration of the adventure tourer has already started reaching dealerships across the country and is expected to reach its customers in the next few days. Launch has been confirmed for 11th Feb 2021, as per the official teaser by Royal Enfield.

As per leaked pricing, the updated Himalayan will be available at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards which is a premium of Rs 20k over its predecessor. Official prices are to be announced at launch.

Launch of the new Hinalayan was expected last month, however, due to some reasons, it got delayed. Test mules of the adventure bike have been spotted and clicked on multiple occasions in recent past. Latest spy shots are credit to bijit_bk.

Updated Cosmetics

In the latest iteration of the motorcycle, Royal Enfield has incorporated a handful of cosmetic updates along with new paint scheme options. These new colour options include Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver.

While some of the earlier options have been included some colour schemes such as Lake Blue, Gravel Grey and Rock Red have been retained in the updated version of the adventure tourer. Along with this, the motorcycle now comes with a new contrasting tan-coloured seat with a high foam density.

It was expected that the bike will get a new headlamp cluster that sports an LED DRL ring around its circumference. But that seems not to be the case in latest spy shots. Another notable update is a taller windshield in order to enhance the bike’s road presence and improved protection from gusting winds.

Other design highlights retained from the previous model are a round headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank, rearview mirrors, sleek turn indicators, a slim tail section and an upswept exhaust. The new model also comes with an updated luggage rack with a flat surface metal plate that ensures a larger space to mount one’s luggage.

Tripper Navigation

In terms of features, the updated Himalayan gets the all-important Tripper Navigation feature which was first introduced in the recently launched Meteor 350. This new feature is helpful in getting turn-by-turn navigation on long journeys.

It allows riders to connect their smartphones to the system via Bluetooth. The rider is required to enter the destination on the Royal Enfield’s App on the phone and the tripper screen on the instrument cluster will receive all navigation details. Take a look at the launch teaser below.

Mechanical Specifications

Mechanically, it is identical to its outgoing predecessor. It is powered by the same 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pushes out 24.3bhp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm of torque between 4,000rpm – 4,500rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Its hardware is also retained from the previous Himalayan. This includes a suspension setup which consists of a 41mm telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at rear. Anchoring duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted switchable ABS (anti-lock braking system).