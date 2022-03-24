Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Blue Colour Spied At Dealer – Launch Soon

Royal Enfield is also developing a more powerful 650cc version of a cruiser which is expected to be named Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield continues to update its lineup on a regular basis. Not only do they launch new motorcycles regularly, they also give updates to existing products. The Chennai-based manufacturer will soon be updating Meteor 350 by launching a new colour option. The cruiser is currently offered in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350- New Colour Option

Called Fireball Blue, we have got hold of spy shots of this new Meteor colour option. Hat tip to S Guru, for sharing these exclusive images with us. First units of Meteor 350 wrapped in this paint scheme have started reaching dealerships and will be available for sale very soon. As the name suggests, this shade will be available for the base Fireball trim.

Presently Fireball trim is offered in two colour options- red and yellow. Other than this, Meteor 350 can be had in Blue Metallic, Matte Black, Stellar Red Metallic, Brown and Blue Dual-Tone. Fireball variants are currently priced between Rs 2,01,620 to Rs 2,03,456 depending on the colour. Overall, prices of the retro cruiser peak at Rs Rs 2,19,674 (all prices ex-showroom).

As seen in these spy shots, there is no noticeable change in styling of Meteor 350. The blue coloured fuel tank is complemented by a blacked-out theme for its side panels, front and rear fenders, handlebar, headlamp casing and mechanical components like engine gearbox assembly, alloy wheels and frame. A bright yellow highlight on alloy rims and Royal Enfield branding on the tank provide a sporty contrast to the bike’s overall appearance.

Features & Specs

In terms of features, Meteor gets a semi-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and turn-by-turn navigation. Apart from this, it also receives a USB charging port, a halogen headlight with a circular LED DRL and an LED taillight.

Coming to hardware, Meteor is underpinned by a dual-cradle frame which is suspended on telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by single 300mm and 270mm discs at front and rear respectively which are aided by a dual-channel ABS. It rolls on chunky tyres with 100/90- R19 section upfront and 140/70- R17 section at rear.

Powering Meteor 350 is a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke motor that kicks out 20.2 bhp and has a peak torque of 27 Nm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It weighs 191kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

The new colour option of Meteor is expected to launch in a few days. It directly rivals Yezdi Roadster which is similarly priced between Rs 2.00 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Both models are retro-style roadsters in the garb of a cruiser.