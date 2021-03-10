New Skoda Octavia PRO Makes Global Debut With Longer Wheelbase

Skoda has introduced Octavia Long Wheelbase variant in China

The love for long wheelbase sedans of the Chinese customers is well known and the Czech car maker, Skoda too is interested to maximize on the same. Owing to the market’s demand, Skoda has now unveiled a long wheelbase version of its sedan, the Octavia. Skoda has baptized this longer Octavia as the Octavia Pro, in-tune with the latest nomenclature theme.

Exteriors

In terms of looks, the Octavia Pro looks almost identical to the standard Octavia as it uses the same set of tail lamps, head lamps, front grille and much more. However some styling elements like bumpers, ORVM caps, 18-inch alloys and a blacked out roof have been borrowed from the sportier iteration, the Octavia RS.

In terms of dimensions, the Octavia Pro measures 4,753mm, 64 mm longer than the standard Octavia. The wheelbase too has gone up by 44mm as it currently stands at 2,730mm.

Interiors

The longer wheelbase has opened up more space for the occupants, leading to larger legroom for the passengers. On the inside, the cabin gets a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate, heated and ventilated front row seats (along with electric adjust feature).

As optional features, Skoda will also offer a heads-up display and a 10.25 inch all-digital instrument console. For improved comfort of passengers, Skoda has also added a multi link rear suspension setup, which is currently only offered on the Scout and RS variants of the Octavia.

Powertrain

Under the hood, there will be a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol unit which will be able to dish out 150 PS and a max torque of 250 Nm. The petrol motor will be mated to a 7-speed DSG which will be using VW’s shift by wire technology.

Octavia Pro will be getting the same safety pack which it offers on the standard international spec model as well. Features will include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic approach alert (while opening doors), lane change assist etc. As is the trend in multiple markets (including Indian market), Skoda will be selling both, the third and fourth generation Octavias in the Chinese market.

India Launch

Back home in India, Skoda currently just sells the third generation Octavia RS245. The fourth generation Octavia has been spotted testing in India and should get launched around mid 2021. Chances of launch of the LWB Octavia in India are relatively low and we expect Skoda to just bring in the standard Ocatvia to the country.