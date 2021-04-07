New Skoda Sedan Spied Testing – Bigger Than Rapid, Vento

Skoda and Volkswagen are currently working on developing C-segment SUVs and sedans exclusively for the Indian market

Back in 2019, it was announced that the Volkswagen India Group will be led by Skoda Auto under its India 2.0 project when it renamed the group to form an entity called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL). This entity includes the group’s three major companies namely Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi Group of companies.

While more focus has been laid on the upcoming SUVs from the VW-Skoda Group, it should also be pointed out that both brands are also working towards developing new generation models of their respective mid-size sedans.

It is being speculated that these new sedans will sit above the existing Rapid and Vento. These new sedans will not be replacing the Vento and Rapid, instead will be sold alongside as bigger and more premium option. Both Vento and Rapid mid-size sedans are due for a generation update, but demand for both is steady and there are no plans to discontinue or replace these.

Same Underpinnings

Both these new sedans will be built on Volkswagen Group’s new MQB-A0-IN platform exclusively designed and tailored for India. This architecture has, therefore, been made heavily localised. In addition to this, the Kushaq / Taigun SUVs and sedan cousins are likely to share similar features, however, they will differ in their individual characteristics such as exterior design and driving dynamics.

Same Powertrain & Transmission Options

Like the present generation Vento / Rapid sedans, which are powered by the same 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine, the new sedans are expected to be powered by the same engine options which are going to be on offer with Kushaq / Taigun. This will be 1.0 liter turbo and 1.5 liter turbo. This 1.5 TSI unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while being mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Rapid Replacement With CNG Option

In his usual interaction with social media users, Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India, confirmed that the brand is working on offering existing Rapid with a CNG option. The company is currently testing a CNG powertrain on the upcoming sedan.

With an exorbitant rise in fuel prices in recent months, a CNG option could be very critical to people who travel long miles on a daily basis. Earlier, in a similar social interaction, Hollis also confirmed that Skoda will launch an all-new sedan that will be larger than Rapid.

While both Skoda and Volkswagen have been focused on baring into the compact SUV segment, it is the C-segment sedan space where both brands have their eyes on. While the new VW sedan is expected to hit the markets early next year, the Skoda sedan is expected to be launched later this year or early next year.

