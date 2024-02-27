New Skoda Sub 4m SUV For India Teased – Kylaq, Kwiq, Kymaq, Kyroq, Kariq

Skoda’s Bold Move: Revitalizing Sales with Two New SUVs – Naming the Next Skoda SUV with Fan-Driven Contest

Skoda India has unveiled plans to launch two new SUVs in the Indian market, with one being a sub-4-meter SUV and the other an electric vehicle (EV). The revelation came today as Skoda shared a teaser image of the upcoming sub-4m SUV, providing a glimpse of its front-end design featuring LED daytime running lights along the bonnet crease and headlights below.

Upcoming Skoda Sub 4m SUV

The upcoming sub-4m Skoda SUV is set to be built on the MQB-A0 (IN) platform, the same platform employed for the successful Kushaq and Taigun models, as well as the Slavia and Virtus sedans. This new SUV will play a crucial role in Skoda’s India 2.5 project, aimed at revitalizing sales for the brand, which has faced a recent decline.

Notably, this subcompact SUV represents a significant shift in strategy for Skoda, as its last sub-4-meter model, the Fabia, was discontinued in 2013. Enthusiasts can expect the new sub-4m SUV to hit the market by March 2025. In terms of performance, the Skoda sub-4m SUV is expected to compete with popular rivals by offering a competitive price point, potentially leveraging tax benefits applicable to sub-4-meter cars with engine under 1.2 liter.

The vehicle is set to be powered by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, generating 115 PS of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, Skoda also provides a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine for the Kushaq, delivering 150 PS and 250 Nm, with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

Kylaq, Kwiq, Kymaq, Kyroq, Kariq: Decoding the Name of Skoda’s Latest SUV

In an innovative move to engage customers, Skoda has introduced the “Name Your Skoda” contest. The company is inviting enthusiasts to suggest a name for the new sub 4m SUV, following Skoda’s naming convention of starting with the letter ‘K’ and ending with ‘Q’. Skoda has proposed five names for consideration – Kylaq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq, and Kwiq, each accompanied by a unique tagline highlighting its distinct characteristics.

1 – Skoda Kwiq – Power and Intelligence in Harmony

2 – Skoda Kyroq – Built to rule

3 – Skoda Kymaq – Precious like you

4 – Skoda Kariq – Crafted to inspire

5 – Skoda Kylaq – Inspired by Mount Kailash

Free SUV for winner

Skoda fans can participate in the contest by sharing their name suggestions on social media, choosing from the provided options or proposing a new name. The winner of the contest will receive a brand-new Skoda Sub 4m SUV for free, while 10 lucky participants will be awarded a trip to Prague to visit the Skoda manufacturing plant. This exciting initiative not only involves the Skoda community in the brand’s decision-making process but also offers enticing prizes to those contributing their creativity and enthusiasm.

As Skoda gears up for the launch of these two new models, the anticipation among automotive enthusiasts is sure to grow, with the promise of innovative design, performance, and the unique opportunity to be a part of the brand’s legacy through the “Name Your Skoda” contest.