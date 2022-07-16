New SsangYong Torres SUV Off-Road Version Detailed

Ssangyong Torres is ICE powered only right now and the company has promised an EV based on the same

SsangYong Torres is pitted as a modern-retro SUV by the company. Owing to that, Torres gets retro design cues that are transformed to fit in the modern world. Torres SUV was recently launched in South Korea. With Torres, SsangYong wants to retain its SUV heritage while differentiating itself from other Korean automotive products.

Torres gets SsangYong’s new “powered by toughness” design philosophy. Toughness, it definitely has. Lots of it. Any angle you look at Torres, it exudes butchness. But if you thought Torres is the extent of SsangYong’s butchness, you haven’t seen anything from this company yet. No. We are not talking about the KR10 SUV concept. But we are talking about the off-road version of Torres that was spotted in what looks like the company’s parking yard.

SsangYong Torres Off-road Version

SsangYong has taken an already off-road-worthy Torres and made it more capable in every sense of the world. In front, Torres gets a strong SUV presence in the form of bold and powerful lines. The main highlights at front include a 6-slat grille, LED projector headlights, attractive LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps. As unique as Torres wants to come off in terms of front design, it reminds us of current-gen Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

The off-road version adds a proper roof luggage rack. And towards the front, there are four high-power LED projector flood lights. These are mounted on a luggage rack instead of mounting on the roof. It also houses an expandable luggage box to accommodate all of your camping equipment or luggage for a cross-country trip if the 703L boot space is not good enough for some reason.

We can also spot a metallic bar mounted on top of the bonnet that houses an LED projector pillar light on the right side. Talking about the sides, this version of Torres gets off-road capable sturdy wheels finished in white colour that matches its white roof. Wheels are wrapped with AT tyres instead of road-spec tyres on normal Torres.

Specs & Launch

At the right C-pillar, we can see a lockable box with Torres branding finished in silver colour. On the opposite side, we can see a jerry can that looks like it could take around 10 litres of fuel. Coming to the back, we can see a hexagonal design element that mimics a spare-wheel cover even though it does not get tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Remember the luggage box we mentioned? Torres gets a ladder at the back that users can climb through and access that luggage box. A ladder at the back fitted right from a factory is a rarity these days. The last vehicle we can remember that came with a ladder was a previous-generation Ford Endeavour that was sold in India till 2015. Interiors and features will remain the same though.

SsangYong Torres off-road version will be powered by a 1.5L e-XGDi150T turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech making 170 bhp and 280 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Torres is priced from 27.4 million Won (approx Rs. 16.2 lakh) and goes up to 30.2 million Won (approx Rs. 18.37 lakh). Torres SUV slots between Korando and Rexton in SsangYong’s portfolio.

