New Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Teaser Out – Feb 2021 Sales Report

Unveiled earlier this month, next-gen Hayabusa will be lunched in India soon

One of the most iconic motorcycle brands of all time, Hayabusa has always been synonymous with speed and advanced engineering. It was the first of its kind to achieve top speed of 312 km/h (194 mph) in 1999. Now in its third generation, Hayabusa continues to draw auto enthusiasts from across the globe.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa design

Although it carries on with its bulbous proportions, next-gen Hayabusa looks a lot sharper as compared to its predecessor. With the compact fairing and other design updates, the front fascia gets a more aggressive profile. Other key changes include chrome plated twin exhausts, new LED headlight, updated fuel tank design, and two-part LED taillights. Bolder fonts for ‘Hayabusa’ logo further enhance the superbike’s sporty character.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa powertrain

Powering the beast is a 1340cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 187 bhp of max power and 150 Nm of peak torque. This is short by 8 bhp and 4 Nm, as compared to the earlier model. Transmission is a 6-speed gearbox integrated with two-way quick shifter.

The engine is basically the same as earlier, but it has been updated to comply with Euro-5/BS6 emission standards. This has been achieved via the addition of new intake system, catalytic converter and updated exhaust system. With these changes, fuel efficiency of next-gen Hayabusa has dropped to 18.06 kmpl, as compared to 21.5 kmpl earlier.

In terms of features, new Hayabusa offers a new TFT screen that is placed between the analogue speedometer and tachometer. Tech upgrades include traction control, six-axis IMU system, ride-by-wire throttle, ABS cornering package, hill hold control, launch control, active speed limiter and six ride modes.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India launch

New-gen Suzuki Hayabusa will be launched in India soon – confirms the social media channels of Suzuki India. It is likely to be imported as CBU at first with CKD assembly starting at a later stage in India. This has been the case with earlier models as well. As for the pricing, the superbike is expected to be launched in the range of Rs 17-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just like its predecessors, third-gen Hayabusa is expected to register strong sales. The Web Edition that was announced exclusively in Italy was sold out within three days. Only 10 units of these were offered. Priced at 21,490 Euros (Rs 18.9 lakh), the Web Edition of Hayabusa was equipped with a range of premium features. These included Akrapovic approved titanium silencers, anodized levers with brand logo, carbon tank pad, carbon mirror covers, rim stripe and seat cover.

Suzuki India Sales Feb 2021

Thanks to Gixxer, Intruder and Access, Suzuki India has managed to post growth for Feb 2021. Domestic sales stood at 59,530 units while exports stood at 12,132 units – taking total sales to 71,662 units for Feb 2021. In Feb 2020, SMIPL cumulative sales were at 67961 units.