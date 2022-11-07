New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid Debuts With AMT Gearbox

S-Cross with 140V Hybrid gets a 6-speed AMT only and offers its customers to choose between 2WD and 4WD options even with this new hybrid system

Maruti Suzuki has not been a number cruncher in compact SUV space for a long time. They ruled the sub-compact SUV space with Brezza, but never met a similar success with S-Cross. That has changed now asnew Grand Vitara is lapping up a lot of orders. With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has finally pulled the plug on S-Cross that was offered in India.

S-Cross With 140V Hybrid System Debuts

Europe, Australia and a few other markets got a new-gen S-Cross that was more radical than the 1st gen. It was offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain along with an AWD system. What Suzuki has done now, is offering the same full hybrid powertrain that was offered with Vitara SUV. This powertrain now gets an AMT and AWD as well.

This new model will join its mild hybrid siblings to strengthen Suzuki’s portfolio. Speaking of Suzuki’s portfolio, S-Cross sits below Vitara SUV which also gets the same powertrain. It is a 1.5L 4-cylinder unit paired with a 140V hybrid architecture.

This powertrain includes a 140V Li-ion battery and inverter, a motor generator and even includes 12V Li-ion and Lead-Acid batteries. It makes 85 kW (roughly 110 bhp) and 138 Nm torque.

It seems a lot like the K15 engines that we get in Grand Vitara Smart Hybrid variants (mild hybrid). In contrast, Grand Vitara’s Intelligent Hybrid is sourced from Toyota. It is a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine that is mated to a 177.6V Li-ion battery and inverter.

It is highly likely that S-Cross with 140V hybrid system gets its electricals from Toyota owing to their technology partnership. S-Cross with 140V Hybrid gets a 6-speed AMT only and offers its customers to choose between 2WD and 4WD options even with this new 140V hybrid system. Launch was planned for 2023, but due to supply shortages, it was moved to 2024.

Fuel Efficiency & Performance

Suzuki claims a WLTP fuel economy of 5.2L/100km and 118g/km CO2 emissions with FWD Full Hybrid. With AWD Full Hybrid, we have 5.8L/100km and 132g/km CO2 emissions. Despite having electricity in the house, acceleration figures read 0-100 km/h in 12.7 seconds with FWD layout and 13.5 seconds with AWD layout.

In contrast, mild hybrid variants of S-Cross take 9.5 seconds to hit 100 km/h mark owing to their 1.4L turbo petrol powertrain and 6-speed torque converter. Turbo power, baby! In the UK, S-Cross with 140V Hybrid is priced at £26,749 (approx Rs. 21.87 lakh) for FWD and £31,549 (approx Rs. 25.79 lakh) for AWD model. Prices are £1750 (approx Rs. 1.47 lakh) higher than mild-hybrid counterparts.

