New Tata Altroz Test Mules Spied Near Pune – Electric Or CNG?

Besides Altroz CNG, Tata Motors will also launch a fully battery-powered Altroz EV in future

Mass-market carmakers are toying with several ideas for alternate fuels and hence companies will be introducing CNG-powered variants of many models in near future. Tata Motors is one brand that will expand its CNG lineup very soon with the launch of multiple CNG cars.

The stepping stone is most probably going to be laid by Altroz CNG which has been spotted testing on numerous occasions in recent months. Test mules of the premium hatchback have been spotted yet again in a fully disguised avatar. It could be either the Altroz CNG or the Altroz Electric.

New Tata Altroz Test Mules

The latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Susheel Arde and have been clicked somewhere near Pune. Since the test prototype is fully covered under camouflage there is no evidence of any styling update. Spy shots also reveal interiors of the cabin.

The interiors look fairly similar to the regular petrol and diesel variants of Altroz with the same dashboard layout and seat upholstery. It gets the same 7.0-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment display and air-con vents below it. The centre panel gets ‘Altroz’ lettering in bold. It also features the same centre console tunnel comprising auto climate control, cubby hole, gear selector and driver’s armrest.

Altroz Electric or Altroz CNG – Features on offer

Other features present in Altroz’s equipment include a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and iRA connected car tech. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

The test mule seen in the latest spy pics appears to be the top-spec XZ+ trim since it features the same alloy wheel design and features. In all likelihood, CNG variants on Altroz are likely to be introduced on mid-spec XT trim onwards. It is likely to be priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over its corresponding petrol-powered variant.

Altroz Electric premium hatchback will be based on the brand’s Ziptron powertrain that features a larger battery unit. The Altroz EV is still in its early stages of production and could get a claimed range of over 300 kms on a full charge.

Altroz Powertrain Options

Currently, Altroz is offered three engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 1.5-litre diesel unit churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The third option is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill which dishes out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. All three motors come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. There are also plans to launch an automatic gearbox with Altroz.

Altroz CNG is expected to be launched sometime next year although its exact launch timeline is not yet known. Upon its launch, it will directly compete against the upcoming Maruti Baleno CNG and maybe Hyundai i20 CNG. Tata Motors will also launch CNG variants of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon in the coming future.