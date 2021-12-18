New Tata Altroz XE+ Variant First Look – Updated With Accessories

Tata Altroz locks horns with other premium hatchbacks such as Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo

Tata Motors launched a new variant of Altroz in the form of XE+ last month. Priced at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the variant sits on top of the base XE trim and replaces the outgoing XM trim. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the latter being offered at a price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol- and diesel-powered XE+ variants are Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 pricier than their respective XE trims. The extra premium one pays for the XE trim fetches buyers some additional features in the car’s equipment. These features are highlighted by a walkaround video uploaded on YouTube by ‘TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly’.

New Tata Altroz XE+ – Features offered

For starters, it gets a simple key fob with a flip key and three buttons for lock, unlock and follow me headlamps. It also gets electrically foldable ORVMs, however, they can be adjusted only manually. Other features on offer over the base XE trim include a 3.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harmon with four speakers, FM and AM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and a fast USB charger.

Further, XE+ trim boasts creature comforts such as Automatic Climate Control, find me headlamp functions, a Multi-function steering Wheel, Engine Start Stop Button, all four power windows and fog lights. On paper, this variant appears to offer the most value for money proposition.

Features not on offer

That said, it also misses out on a few gizmos which were offered in the discontinued XM trim. These include a rear parcel shelf, wheel caps for the steel rims and electric adjustment for the ORVMs.

Standard safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are offered in this variant. The video attached above shows an accessorised unit of the XE+ trim which has been offered alloy wheels.

Engine, Transmission Options

Altroz is available in three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The naturally aspirated petrol unit kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner pushes out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the punchier turbo petrol mill pumps out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque.

All three power plants are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The premium hatchback is currently offered in seven trims namely XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ+, priced between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors is also planning to launch a CNG-powered version of Altroz soon.