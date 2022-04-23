New Tata Electric Car Global Debut On 29th April – Is It Altroz EV?

Tata Motors will be unveiling an electric car later this month and it could be either Altroz EV or an updated Nexon EV

Tata Motors is going big on its electric mobility ambitions with multiple new products on the anvil. The company recently took the wraps off the Curvv Concept which will take the form of a Coupe-style electric SUV in 2024. Now, they have teased a new electric car debut for 29th April.

Although Tata Motors hasn’t shared any specific details regarding the launch of this upcoming EV, we can hazard a guess that this model could be the upcoming Altroz EV or the larger battery version of Nexon EV.

Tata Altroz EV- Expected Specs & Features

Originally unveiled as a pre-production concept back at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Altroz EV was then showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, where it was one of the most eye-grabbing models. It flaunted the same exterior design as the regular IC engine-powered Altroz but sported blue highlights on its exterior and interior along with different alloy wheels. The production version expected to be revealed on April 29 will not look too different either.

Specifications for Altroz EV are still a mystery as Tata Motors has remained tight-lipped about its battery and powertrain details. We expect the upcoming battery-powered version of the premium hatch to feature the Ziptron powertrain technology which performs duties on Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tata Motors would be aiming for a driving range of at least 300 kms.

Altroz EV could be offered with fast charging capability as well which will allow it to be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes. In terms of features, the fully electric hatch will be laced with all the niceties offered in the standard Altroz like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and connected car tech.

Nexon EV – More Range, Power on offer

The other possibility is the updated iteration of Nexon EV which will feature a larger battery pack. This will result in a higher estimated range of around 400-450 km which should translate to a real-world range of around 300km on a single charge. Test mules of the updated Nexon EV have been spied on multiple occasions in recent times.

While exterior design of the 2022 Nexon EV is expected to remain unaltered for large parts, spy shots have revealed that it will boast disc brakes on rear wheels. This suggests that Nexon EV could witness a boost in its power output from its powertrain which can be a result of a stronger motor in place. However, specific details can be confirmed only when the EV is officially unveiled.

Currently, the electric crossover is powered by the brand’s Ziptron EV powertrain technology which draws energy from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. This powertrain returns an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. The battery gets an 8-year standard warranty. In its current avatar, Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.54 lakh and Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom).