New Tata Harrier EV Design Patent Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors will launch multiple new electric cars in the coming months – One of them is the Harrier EV

In a surprising turn of events, leaked patent designs of Tata Motors’ highly anticipated electric vehicle, the Harrier EV, have surfaced, providing a sneak peek into the groundbreaking changes that await enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers alike.

Tata Harrier EV Design Patent Leak

The Harrier EV, set to be the flagship in Tata Motors’ electric vehicle lineup, has undergone significant design modifications compared to its diesel counterpart. The leaked designs showcase an SUV that retains much of the sheet metal from the conventional Harrier but boasts a futuristic front fascia tailored to the needs of electric propulsion.

The most noticeable alteration is the replacement of the traditional grille with a closed design, eschewing the need for extensive air intake. The closed grille features horizontal slats, creating an intriguing and modern pattern. Positioned below is a bottom grille adorned with numerous vertical slats, facilitating air circulation crucial for cooling the advanced battery system.

Distinctive changes to the front-end include a departure from the conventional headlight design. The Harrier EV sports a sleek and modern triangular headlight design, a departure from the traditional setup found in its internal combustion engine counterpart. Accompanying this transformation are slim LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) positioned atop the headlights, adding a touch of contemporary flair to the overall aesthetic.

New Features, Loaded Tech

Inside the cabin, the Harrier EV promises a premium experience with a host of cutting-edge features. There will be a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, akin to the one introduced in the Harrier facelift. The interior is expected to boast a range of premium features, including a panoramic sunroof, touch-based HVAC controls, an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, and a 360° surround view camera.

Additional highlights within the Harrier EV’s cabin include automatic climate control, wireless charging, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and ventilated and powered front seats. Tata Motors may also be gearing up to unveil best-in-class and segment-first features, creating an air of anticipation in the days leading up to the official launch.

Expected Battery Specs, Range

Underpinning the Harrier EV is Tata Motors’ Gen II EV architecture, surpassing the Gen I platform found in the Nexon EV. The electric SUV is expected to house a robust battery pack ranging from 60 kWh to 80 kWh, offering an impressive range of approximately 500 kilometers on a full charge.

The Harrier EV is poised to enter the market with a starting price around Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata Motors aims to launch the electric SUV in 2024, setting the stage for a head-to-head competition with Mahindra’s XU800 electric SUV, also expected to hit the market in the same year.