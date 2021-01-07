The new Hexa is likely to be a lifestyle-oriented off-roader in a seven-seater format with adventure kits just like Tata Harrier Camo

At the last edition of AutoExpo held in February 2020, Tata Motors showcased the upcoming Hexa BS6 Edition. This was done just a few days before the SUV was pulled off from the carmaker’s official website. As the Hexa was not updated to BS6, it was discontinued. But at the Auto Expo, Tata Motors confirmed that they will bring back the Hexa in BS6 format. The same has now been spied by Rahul_Autospy.

Reports had suggested that Hexa would make a resurgence in its BS6 updated form later in 2020. However, the company’s plans were thrown into the winds with the outbreak of Covid-19 and it had to defer the updated Hexa’s launch to a later date.

Over the past couple of months, the mid-size SUV has been spotted testing on a couple of occasions and it was recently spied testing again alongside the upcoming Atroz Turbo and HBX subcompact UV.

Exterior Styling Details

The latest spy shots have been clicked somewhere around Pune where all three cars were carrying out their pre-launch tests. Unlike Altroz Turbo and HBX, the Hexa was not seen under any kind of camouflage. In previous occasions, the Hexa test mules spotted testing were the base XMA variants which sported 17-inch steel rims. However, in this case, variant of Hexa seen on the images is the Safari Edition which was earlier showcased at the last AutoExpo.

It flaunted the 4×4 badging alongside the Safari branding at rear. Moreover, it moved 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels instead of standard 17-inch steel rims. On previous occasions, the thick plate of chrome connecting the horizontal taillamps was missing which can be clearly seen in the latest images.

Other than that, Hexa’s design is very much similar to the BS4 model. It still receives a sloping A-pillar and upright B, C and D pillars. It carries the same set of headlamps and taillamps.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission options

There have been no images of its interior but one can expect Tata Motors to up its game and offer a few more creature comforts for boarders. The major upgrade, however, will be under its hood that will now feature a BS6 compliant engine. The updated Hexa is likely to carry forward the same 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine.

In its BS4 guise, this powertrain produced 154 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Expect Tata Motors to raise the engine output levels in the current emission standards. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. 4×4 drivetrain will be offered on selected trims.

Interestingly, Tata Motors has now renamed their Gravitas SUV as Safari. Bookings will open later this month for the front wheel drive Harrier 7 seater, christened as new-gen Safari. This makes one wonder whether the new BS6 Hexa will carry the Safari tag or not. As of now, there is no clear timeline for its expected launch but we are hopeful that Tata will bring it sometime this year itself.

