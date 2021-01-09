Tata Safari First Official Teaser Reveals New Front Grille Design

The new flagship 7 seater Tata Safari, will share some features and engine specs with the Tata Harrier

Tata Motors had shown off their upcoming 7 seater SUV at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 as the Buzzard. Later, the same SUV debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas. It was scheduled to be launched in Feb 2020 as Gravitas, but that did not happen.

Now, Tata is all set to launch the SUV, but not as Buzzard or Gravitas, which the company states were just codenames, but will be known as the Tata Safari. Ahead of official debut of the SUV as Tata Safari, the company has revealed a new teaser, detailing its front grille.

Slated to be a successor to the Safari, which was first introduced in 1998 and which went on to be a popular model in the company lineup for two decades, this new 7 seater SUV will set new standards. It comes in a brand new avatar with an IMPACT 2.0 design language and OMEGA architecture and targets a new set of buyers who enjoy adventure and travel.

Tata Safari Design

Similar to the Tata Harrier in many respects, the new Safari will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier but will measure the same in width at 1,894mm and will be positioned on the same 2,741mm long wheelbase. It will receive a stepped roof, upright tailgate and could receive new color options and new wheel designs to set it apart from the Harrier.

Interiors will receive a 6 seater set up with captain seats or a 7 seater layout with bench seats. The dashboard will be similar to that seen on the Harrier along with other features such as an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system and a 7 inch multi information instrument cluster.

It will also receive steering mounted audio controls, electronic parking brake and safety equipment of 6 airbags, rear parking sensors with camera, traction control, ABS and EBD.

New Tata Safari Powertrain

The new Tata Safari will also share its engine lineup with the Harrier. This will include a 2.0 liter Kryotec turbo diesel engine making 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque and mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission.

At the time of launch, there will be no 4×4 or AWD on offer with the new gen Tata Safari. The company has stated that the platform is compatible with 4×4 as well as electrification. These could be launched in the future, depending on market demand.

The new Tata Safari will be priced higher than the Harrier by around Rs.1 lakh. The Harrier is currently priced from Rs.13.84-20.30 lakhs (ex-sh). Once launched, the Tata Safari will compete against the MG Hector Plus and the new gen Mahindra XUV500.