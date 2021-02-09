New Tesla Electric Car Testing To Start This Year – Could Be Named Model 2

This compact electric car is likely to be positioned as an entry-level product from Tesla and will be based on the same platform as Model 3

Tesla has reached a point in its business endeavours that it could very well project itself as a mass manufacturing mainstream automaker in the future. While its Model 3 sedan is currently the most popular electric car worldwide, its latest offering- Model Y, is set to overhaul the former to become even more popular.

This could be further established by the company developing an affordable electric car worth $25,000 (equivalent to INR 18.22 lakh). Latest reports surfaced on the internet suggest that Tesla might soon commence testing trials for the upcoming compact car which has been labeled as a ‘Future Product’ in its Q4 FY 2020 Update Letter.

Tesla Compact EV

The company, however, has not yet officially confirmed the development of the said vehicle. As per a report published in a Chinese media outlet, Tesla is expected to begin road tests for this upcoming EV in the coming months, most probably in the latter half of this year in China. The report further mentions that this car could make an appearance at the Guangzhou Auto Show later this year.

Specifications about this upcoming compact EV are still in the dark and are expected to be revealed in months to come. However, it has been revealed that it will be designed by locally hired talent in China. This would allow the EV giant to develop this model in a budget.

In all likelihood, Tesla would target the working class as the primary consumer base for this product hence it requires to be cost-effective. The EV is expected to offer modest performance and a range of about 350-450 km on a single charge.

Design-wise, this EV is likely to be positioned as a compact hatchback which is based on the platform as Model 3. This should provide the upcoming EV with ample space inside the cabin. Furthermore, reports mention that the car could be produced at Gigafactory in Shanghai although exact details as to the exact area where its assembly line will be set up are still unknown.

Tesla In India

This development comes in the backdrop of Tesla looking to expand its global footprints by setting foot in emerging markets like India. Last month, the company officially announced that it would enter the Indian market with its headquarter set up in Bangalore.

While its manufacturing facility could be established in either of the two major ports of Kandla and Mundra in the state of Gujarat. The first product in India will be the Model 3 electric sedan which is expected to be followed by the launch of Model Y electric crossover. In 2020, Telsa manufactured and delivered about 5 lakh electric cars globally.

SOURCE 1, SOURCE 2