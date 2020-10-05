New Toyota Innova Facelift vs Existing Innova Crysta – Spied Together

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta to launch soon, dealer dispatches in Indonesia commence

The Toyota Innova Crysta, a popular family MPV, which has been around since 2016, is set to get a mid-life update. Images have been leaked on the internet, revealing a number of exterior updates. Interiors also get some changes, though it is unlikely to receive any alterations in its engine lineup.

The updated MPV will initially first launch in Indonesian markets, where it is known as the Kijang Innova. It is here in Indonesia, that dealer dispatches have also commenced. Launch date in India has not been revealed and is only scheduled for sometime in early 2021.

New Front Bumper and Grille

Images of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta for Indonesian markets show off a new front bumper design with revised positioning of fog lamps and LED DRLs. The front grille is now devoid of chrome accents but gets a black finish and sports five horizontal slats as against two seen on the earlier design with a larger Toyota emblem.

The India spec model could continue with its chrome surrounds connected to the headlamps. The top of the line ZX variant could also receive multiple LED headlamps as are also seen on the Toyota Fortuner. Design elements to the rear see no change in bumper design but the combination tail lamps get new detailing. Toyota has also changed the design of the alloy wheel which now sports a dual tone finish.

Interior Infotainment Updates

Interiors images have been revealed for the first time. These confirm that the basic layout has been left unchanged. However, considering the fact that the current Innova Crysta is now ageing, interiors could also be revised with the latest in infotainment and technology.

These updates could include better upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless mobile charging. Reports also suggest that Toyota could include a 360 degree camera, 7 airbags and electrically adjustable front seats as part of the updates.

Engine Options for India

The current Toyota Innova Crysta engine lineup, that includes a 2.7 liter petrol engine and 2.4 liter diesel engine could make its way onto the facelift model. The petrol engine offers 166 hp power and 245 Nm torque while its diesel counterpart is capable of 150 hp power and 360 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic gearbox options.

The 2.8 liter diesel engine that also powered the Innova Crysta has been done away with following the update to BS6 emission standards. The Indonesia spec Kijang Innova receives its power via a 2.0 liter petrol and 2.4 liter diesel engine, both of which are expected to make their way onto the facelift as well.

These updates could see a minor price hike as compared the current Toyota Innova Crysta which is currently priced from Rs.15.66 to Rs.24.67 lakhs, ex-sh. Facelifted Innova will continue to hold on to its pole position in the Indian market where it is set to arrive in early 2021. It has no real direct competition in its price segment, but do has rivals like Mahindra Marazzo, Kia Carnival.