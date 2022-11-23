New Toyota Innova HyCross Vs Old Innova Crysta – Specs, Photos

Innova HyCross Vs Crysta is an interesting comparison as the former packs in a longer wheelbase, hence more space

Innova Crysta is the biggest flex for Toyota in India. It was launched in 2016 and has been selling like hotcakes. With Innova Crysta, Toyota sales reached new heights. With a new challenger in the form of its sibling Innova HyCross, it is interesting to see how both fare.

Rumour mill points towards a possibility that Toyota will keep selling Innova Crysta alongside the new HyCross. Toyota has unveiled the latter as Innova Zenix in Indonesia. It starts from 419 Million IDR (approx Rs. 21.84 lakh, ex-sh) in Indonesia. Let’s see how it stacks up against Innova Crysta which is on sale today.

Innova HyCross Vs Crysta

The Rs. 21.84 lakh (approx) is for G trim in Indonesia, while V trim is priced at Rs. 24.29 lakh (467 Million IDR) (ex-sh). In that sense, HyCross’ India pricing would be interesting as Innova Crysta currently starts from Rs. 18.08 lakh and goes till Rs. 23.82 lakh for 2.7L petrol engine options. Diesel engines are currently not on offer.

With pricing out of the way, Innova HyCross is a larger vehicle when Crysta is brought into the picture. HyCross measures 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,795 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,850mm. In comparison, Crysta measures 4,735 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,795 mm tall and has a 2,750 mm long wheelbase.

HyCross is 20 mm longer, 20 mm wider and has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than Crysta. This should liberate stupendously more space on the inside as compared to Crysta. Being a new-age product, HyCross gets a modern monocoque chassis and FWD architecture while Crysta gets an old-school ladder-frame chassis with RWD architecture.

Even with all this modernity, HyCross still doesn’t pack independent rear suspension which could have taken comfort quotient high. HyCross packs all 4 disc brakes and top-spec trims get 215/60 rubber wrapped to 17” alloys. Crysta gets rear drum brakes and packs 215/55 rubber wrapped to 17” alloys on top-spec trims.

Powertrains & Features

Innova HyCross is a lot more feature-packed when compared to Crysta. It gets a modern layout for its dashboard with a free-standing infotainment unit. Gear selector is mounted on its dash to carve more space at centre console. A panoramic sunroof is offered along with roof-mounted AC vents and ambient lighting. Steering wheel is new too.

Embracing modernity further, HyCross (Zenix) gets a 2.0L M20A-FXS engine making 152 PS. Since it is a hybrid, it gets an electric motor with 113 PS and combined, this powertrain offers 186 PS of power and 187 Nm of torque. It is solely offered with a CVT and a dedicated EV mode for pure electric drive is present too.

In contrast, Innova Crysta comes equipped with a 2.7L 2TR-FE petrol engine that makes 166 PS of power at 5200 RPM and 245 Nm at 4000 RPM. Crysta comes off as torquey owing to its larger engine. That said, with electricity in the house and lighter monocoque construction, HyCross is likely to be slightly brisker.

Given Toyota’s pricing strategy in India, it is likely to be priced higher than in Indonesia. Top-spec trims with hybrid powertrain might even coincide with Fortuner’s pricing too. Exact pricing will be revealed upon launch.