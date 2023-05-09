New Toyota Tacoma Leaks – 2024 Fortuner Design Likely To Be Similar

Toyota is working on new gen Fortuner with a diesel hybrid powertrain – It is likely to make debut later this year

Fortuner is the best selling SUV in its segment in India. It enjoys immense popularity and a faithful fan following. Currently in its facelifted 2nd generation form, Fortuner is due for a generational upgrade. Relatively newer (for India) Hilux will also get a new gen version soon.

Just like current gen Hilux and Fortuner, the duo will be sharing design, platform, parts, engine options in the upcoming next gen versions as well. The New gen Hilux pickup is getting ready for a global debut in the USA as the new gen Tacoma. Ahead of the official debut, first images have now leaked online.

New Fortuner and Hilux Front Fascia

This is by far the most substantial leak of Tacoma (Fortuner SUV and Hilux Pickup for certain markets). That too in colour and gallantly kicking dirt while off-roading. The image was taken from Toyota’s official website and uploaded on Reddit. If you were never too keen about 2nd gen Fortuner’s “Keen Look” design language (like me), you will find the new Fortuner very appealing.

The design patent couldn’t reveal how body panels look under light. With the leaked image from the official website, we can see how Tacoma could look in real life. For starters, we like what we see. Toyota India is less likely to carry the same exact design as this Tacoma. That said, similarities will outweigh differences.

There is burliness all around and Toyota isn’t shying away from it. The front is fairly flat and gets a high-set bonnet. A relatively short windshield and power bulge on its bonnet lends a lot of muscle. There is a massive front grille along with sharp cuts and creases on its bumper, screaming aggression. Toyota is offering real bash plates too. No faux skid plate business here.

Headlights are relatively small but lend a sporty appeal. There is a plastic trim below the headlights, reminding me of Lexus LC 500. Body cladding, squared-off wheel arches and a bed liner for its load bay are notable elements. New gen Fortuner will get an SUV design, while the new gen Hilux will carry a similar load bed.

What will it pack when launched in India?

There are no interior pictures yet. But a sunroof, ventilated front seats, soft-touch plastics, electrically-adjustable front seats, multi-zone climate control, and rear AC vents are possible. Toyota is underpinning the new Fortuner and Hilux with the TNGA-F platform which also underpins global models like Tundra, Land Cruiser, Lexus LX and more.

There are talks about Tundra’s I-Force Max hybrid powertrain (V6 petrol, 437 bhp, 790 Nm) for Tacoma in the west. Rumour mill in India suggests a strong hybrid version of current 2.8L turbo diesel motor for both Fortuner and Hilux. Toyota is likely to launch the new Fortuner and Hilux in India next year. Prices of 2024 Toyota Fortuner hybrid could be in the Rs 50 lakh range.