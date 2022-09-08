New TVS Apache 160, Apache 180 Launch Price Rs 1.18 L Onwards

TVS Motor has announced the launch of updated Apache 160 and Apache 180 today – New colours, more power, ride modes

TVS Motor has the Apache series of motorcycles that have had a huge following. You can say that it also has a cult following too. In terms of appeal, Apache series goes head to head with Pulsar series. In 2022, there is a surge in 150cc to 200cc segment and premium motorcycles account to 1,51,270 units of total sales in FY 2021-2022.

Today, the 4V range of Apache products like Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V are more dominant in terms of sales charts. While 2V range like Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 received less love from the company. Until now. TVS knows that these bikes are the ones that heavy-lifted the Apache series in the past.

When compared to 4V range, 2V range was devoid of features and was generally a little uninspiring. That’s where TVS has worked most. New Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 are launched and promise better overall appeal. Let’s take a look.

New TVS Apache Bikes

Right off the bat, we can see that the company has improved its 2V motorcycle range with more power and at the same time, reduced the weight as well. This is a win-win both ways. The total weight reduction is 2 kg with Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg with Apache RTR 180. Both of these vehicles now don higher power:weight ratio than before.

Earlier, Apache RTR 160 made 15.31 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque and weighed 139kg. But now, it makes 16 bhp and 13.85 Nm and weighs 2 kg less. Coming to Apache RTR 180, it made 16.56 bhp and 15.5 Nm torque and weighed 141 kg. Now, it makes 17 bhp and 15.5 Nm with 1kg weight reduction.

These weight reductions are despite the feature additions, which is impressive. Also impressive is the fact that both 160 and 180 now get riding modes that 200 4V gets. These modes are three in number, Rain Mode with least performance and most ABS intervention, middle ground Urban Mode and Sport Mode where the full tap is opened. Dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch and a new fuel injection system are other additions.

Features & Pricing

Speaking of features, TVS Motor has loaded them both to the gills with features. TVS claims a total of 28 feature additions. These include TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect system with Bluetooth connectivity enabling turn-by-turn navigation, race telemetry, call/sms notification, gear position indicator, gear shift indicator, lap timer, adjustable brightness and crash alert system.

Not just these, wider 120-section Remora tyres at the rear, and a fancy chain drive with low power loss. Main design changes are confined to the front, which gets a new LED face with a distinct LED DRL pattern. It looks far better than the 2021 MY 4V range whose face looked like the emoji on Moj app. There, I said it. Rear taillight is new too and gets 3D LED elements.

Both of these vehicles are offered in Matt Blue, Racing Red, Gloss Black, T Grey and Pearl White colours. Prices range from Rs. 1,17,790 for Apache RTR 160 with rear drum brakes and go to Rs. 1,30,590 for Apache RTR 180. SmartXonnect, and rear disc are optional with 160 while it is standard on 180. Riding modes are standard on both.