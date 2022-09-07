New TVS Apache Racer’s Choice Teased Ahead Of Launch

TVS Motor is getting ready to launch a new Apache tomorrow, on 8th Sep 2022 – It is likely to be the updated Apache 160cc which was recently spied

In terms of performance and equipment list, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is probably the most desirable in its segment. Credit of course goes to TVS that has introduced updates at regular intervals for Apache motorcycles including RTR 160 4V. Following on the same path, TVS has now used a new exhaust for Apache RTR 160 4V.

As compared to double-barrel exhaust used with current model, the new exhaust has a compact profile. It is not necessarily better visually, but certainly ensures a fresh look for the bike. Other than the new exhaust, rest of the bike is largely the same as current model. It is likely that this new model will be launched soon, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

New TVS Apache Racer’s Choice

While exhaust architecture can be tweaked to boost performance, it is not certain if that’s the case with the new exhaust seen with Apache RTR 160 4V. The bike already leads in power and torque output, at 17.55 PS and 14.73 Nm. This is available in Sport mode. In Urban and Rain mode, the numbers drop to 15.64 PS and 14.14 Nm. However, considering TVS’ resolve to stay one step ahead in the game, it is possible that Apache RTR 160 4V could get some performance boost. The aural experience could also be improved with the new exhaust.

Talking about rivals, Hero MotoCorp Extreme 160R probably has the sportiest looking exhaust. It’s also a stubbier unit, but runs largely parallel to the ground. It’s only slightly elevated, as compared to the higher upswept angle of current and new exhaust used with RTR 160 4V. The one on Xtreme 160R comes with a sleek cover that further enhances overall look and feel. In terms of performance, Xtreme 160R makes 15.2 PS and 14 Nm.

In case of Bajaj Pulsar N160, the bike comes with an underbelly exhaust. It has helped reduce clutter and achieve a compact profile for the bike. Bajaj Pulsar N160 is powered by a 164.82 cc motor that generates 16 PS and 14.65 Nm. All three bikes have 5-speed transmission.

TVS Apache RTRR 160 4V specs

Some key features of TVS Apache 160 4V include aggressive LED headlamp, sporty rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, sharp engine cowl design, glide through technology (GTT) and patented double cradle chassis. The bike has a full digital speedometer with information such as gear indicator, top speed recorder, 0-60 timer and lap timer.

In Sport mode, Apache RTR 160 4V can achieve a top speed of 114 kmph. In Urban and Rain mode, top speed is 103 kmph. The bike has telescopic forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Disc variants have 270 mm and 200 mm petal disc brakes at front and rear. Single-channel Super-Moto ABS is offered as standard.

Addition of new exhaust may not result in a price hike. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1,21,628 for drum variant. Disc variant is priced at Rs 1,23,735 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition costs Rs 1,27,825.