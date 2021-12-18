New TVS Electric Scooter Spied Testing For First Time – 2022 Launch

With incremental e-commerce growth across varied segments, the B2B space presents significant opportunity for EV manufacturers

TVS is among the auto companies that have made aggressive plans to target the EV space. Investments worth Rs 1,200 have been earmarked for the purpose. A significant portion of the funds will be utilized to setup a new manufacturing facility that will cater to EVs such scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers, etc.

New TVS Electric Scooter Spied

Latest spy shots reveal a new electric scooter on road tests near TVS manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. These exclusive spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast V Mathpati. Design of the e-scooter indicates that it is most likely a load carrier, meant for last-mile deliveries in B2B and B2C space. It has a flat seat with space at the rear for loading cargo items. The flat floorboard also has ample space for cargo.

TVS new electric scooter has sober styling with minimal body panels. It appears to be using large alloy wheels, possibly 12-inch units. These will come handy for optimal control and balance during cargo operations. Suspension system comprises telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. The scooter has a rectangular, full-digital instrument console.

While specs of TVS new electric scooter are not available, it could be close to that of iQube. The latter is equipped with a 2.25kWh battery pack that powers a 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor. It generates 3kW power and peak torque of 140 Nm. iQube claimed range is 75km. This new TVS scooter could get a larger battery, delivering higher range.

When launched, TVS new electric scooter will primarily take on Honda Benly e electric scooter. Benly e is scheduled for launch in India next year. Honda is moving fast with its plans and has already setup a new subsidiary in India.

This unit will focus on manufacturing battery packs, as required for Honda’s upcoming electric scooters, motorcycles and other small EVs. The subsidiary will also manage technologies and operations related to battery charging and swapping infrastructure.

TVS charging network expansion

To ensure users don’t have to face issues like range anxiety, TVS is building a vast network of charging stations. This is being done in collaboration with other entities such as Tata Power. As per the agreement between the two companies, the focus will be on increasing use of solar power across charging stations.

TVS charging network will cater to both personal vehicles and cargo carriers in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment. It will have both AC charging network as well as DC fast-charging network.

The strategic partnership with Tata is significant, as the company already operates around 700 public chargers across 120 cities. The company also has presence across home and workplace charging and captive charging stations.

Along with commuter and cargo segment, TVS will also be targeting the premium EV segment. For this, TVS has expanded its partnership with BMW to include design and development of new electric scooters, motorcycles and concepts.