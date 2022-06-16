New TVS Launch On 6th July – Ntorq Electric, Zepplin Cruiser Or Apache ADV

TVS has a bunch of new scooters and motorcycles on its table and any of them could be the launch product

Does July 6th ring any bell? It would, for some TVS fans as that is the date when the Hosur based two wheeler major launched the XP variant of Ntorq last year. TVS is once again getting ready to launch a new product on 6th July this year.

Launch event teaser image has the letter T and hashtag New Way Of Life mentioned. What does T stand for? And what does the hashtag with ‘New Way Of Life’ mean? Let’s take a look at some possible rumours for this TVS launch event on 6th July.

New Ntorq Variant or Ntorq Electric?

If you ask us, we’d say that the T looks very close to the T-shaped design element found on the headlights of the company’s NTorq 125 XP and XT scooters. It is possible that it is yet another variant of NTorq 125 launching on the same date as its XP variant. But ‘New Way Of Life’, is it indicating an electric Ntorq?

If TVS NTorq electric is the case, it could get the same electrical hardware from iQube, but this time on a sporty-looking scooter. But as seen with the surprise launch of Raider 125, TVS is very good at quietly developing two wheelers and bringing them to the launch stages without any leaks.

TVS Creon Electric Scooter

Also showcased at 2018 Auto Expo, Creon was an electric scooter concept that had incredible wind blast protection with a sleek and futuristic tail section. It was a hybrid between a conventional scooter and a maxi-styled scooter. When launched, it could compete with electric scooters from Ola, Simple Energy, Chetak, Ather Energy and the rest. The T-shaped symbol TVS teased, can be the face of a scooter and maybe even an electric Creon.

TVS Retron Motorcycle

This is another trademark that was registered by TVS Motors in India. Retron was supposed to be a retro styled motorcycle from TVS. There were test mules caught testing on the road too. But it never saw the light of day after that. Retron was likely to be based on Apache RTR’s platform.

TVS Zepplin R Cruiser

We have seen the name Zepplin R getting trademarked recently. The Zeppelin concept was first revealed back at the 2018 Auto Expo. It is a cruiser motorcycle with a sporty appeal with advanced and hi-tech features like a mild-hybrid powertrain. TVS might launch this based on the 312 cc platform found on Apache RR 310 or TVS might also give any other smaller capacity engine from its lineup too.

Street or Adventure-Tourer Version of Apache RR 310

Apache RR 310 has one of the best single-cylinder sporty motorcycles on sale in India. It is co-developed with BMW and is shared by both companies. BMW has G 310 R street bike and G 310 GS adventure tourer based on that platform and is also launching G 310 RR fully faired sports version too. Whereas TVS only has one fully faired sports bike based on that platform. TVS is expected to launch a naked or an adventure-tourer bike version. An adventure-tourer is ‘New Way Of Life’, isn’t it?