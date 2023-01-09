New TVS Metro Plus 110cc Launch Price BDT 1.25 L – 86 Kmpl Mileage

TVS Metro Plus 110cc is sold in India as Star City Plus – with identical looks and even graphics

India’s TVS Motor, is one of the most prominent 2W and 3W manufacturers in the world. With an extensive product portfolio, TVS operates in many countries worldwide. One of those countries is Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, TVS has launched a new motorcycle today, called Metro Plus 110 with upgraded features and new additions. This is not an entirely new motorcycle and is also sold in India as well. If you scoured TVS’ entire lineup and didn’t find a Metro Plus, you will find it under the Star City Plus name. Yes, both motorcycles are almost similar. Let’s take a look.

2023 TVS Metro Plus 110 Launched

The upgrades that Metro Plus 110 brings to the table are termed customer needs within this segment. Renewed styling and safety aspects of Metro Plus are expected to cater to a new generation of riders and satisfy growing customer demand in Bangladesh.

This is said to be just a refresh of what used to already be on offer. Main highlights are LED Headlamps, USB charging port, New Dual-Tone colours, and Synchronized Braking Technology.

Apart from LED Headlamps, USB charging port, New Dual-Tone colours, and Synchronized Braking, there are not a lot of additions. Aluminium grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster are some of the additions.

New TVS Metro Plus 110 Specs, Prices

Metro Plus 110 comes with a 110 cc single-cylinder mill that is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. The company has sold 1.2 lakhs units of TVS Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh since its first launch. Along with all these, an electric start feature that works in all gears and two new dual-tone colour schemes. The Blue Silver dual-tone shade with front disc brake is offered in India as well.

TVS promises a best-in-class mileage of 86 kmpl. A standard two-year warranty and six free services are offered with TVS Metro Plus 110 like every other product from the company in Bangladesh. In India, Star City Plus prices start from Rs. 73,500 (ex-sh). 2023 TVS Metro Plus 110cc prices in Bangladesh start from BDT 1.25 lakh (INR 1 lakh) for the drum brake variant and BDT 1.3 lakh (INR 1.05 lakh) for the disc brake variant.

TVS Motor Bangladesh said, “We are excited to launch the New TVS Metro Plus in Bangladesh which is one of our key international markets. The motorcycle will be sold across our 335 sales outlets and will be serviced at 328 service touchpoints making it the widest service network across Bangladesh.”