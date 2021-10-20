New TVS Motorcycle Spied – Apache Based Retro To Rival Yamaha FZX?

There have been rumours about TVS developing a retro-style commuter motorcycle for some time now

TVS Motor Company is working on a number of upcoming models and this fact could be established by various trademarks filed by the bikemaker in recent times. One of the trademarks registered by the company which gained a lot of traction in online media was Retron.

Initially, it was speculated to be reserved for the brand’s upcoming electric scooter based on the Creon Concept. However, now it has been suspected to be utilised for the upcoming retro-style classic motorcycle from TVS. Recently, a new motorcycle test mule was spied in Hosur near the company’s manufacturing site.

TVS Retron Spied ?

The image is credited to Ashish Kadam which shows a disguised prototype of the retro motorcycle conducting trial tests. Retron is expected to be based on the same underpinnings as Apache RTR 160 hence one could identify many elements of this motorcycle with the modern sporty roadster.

Some distinct attributes noticeable are a single-piece grab rail for the pillion, a single-piece saddle and an upswept exhaust canister. The LED taillight looks like an auxiliary unit while the rear fender extends from the tail section.

The motorcycle rolls on alloy wheels shod with meaty tyres with a wider profile and cross-section. There are minimum body panels on the side indicating that it could be naked roadster. The spy image of the bike only focuses on the rear and side profiles of the motorcycle and hence does not reveal any detail of its front face.

However, if we hazard a guess, it could flaunt a signature retro-style design with a round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors. From the looks of it, the upcoming motorcycle appears to carry a circular instrument console with part analogue and part digital readouts.

New TVS Motorcycle – Expected Specs

Coming to specifications, the bike seen in the images has been equipped with telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Stopping power is achieved from disc brakes at both ends. We expect TVS to offer dual-channel ABS on this motorcycle. It is expected to be powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that propels Apache RTR 160.

It will be interesting to see in which configuration this engine will be offered. If offered in a 2-valve setup, this motor can kick out 15.3 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, if offered in a 4-valve setup, this power mill dishes out 17.39 bhp and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm. In either case, the bike will be offered with a 5-speed gearbox.

Upon launch, it is expected to rival the likes of Yamaha FZ-X. More spy images of Retron in future could help us decode more details about this upcoming retro motorcycle. As of now, there are hardly any details to speculate a launch timeline or expected price.