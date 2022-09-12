New TVS Ntorq Marine Blue Colour Launch Price Rs 87k

TVS NTorq 125 is regarded by many as the benchmark in the 125cc scooter segment and for a good reason too

TVS is not at the top of scooter sales as Honda takes that place. Honda can’t be shaken down from that spot any time in the future. With Activa as its backbone, Honda is the absolute scooter champ in India and appeals to the masses. Activa price hikes don’t hurt its image either.

But when it comes to appealing to scooter enthusiasts, a few offerings from other manufacturers have carved a niche for themselves. With NTorq, TVS has made a mark in sporty 125cc scooter segment. Many even regard NTorq as a benchmark in this segment too. Ntorq 125 earns this title because it’s a good example of a balanced act. It has the right amount of features, performance, handling, and even fuel efficiency too.

NTorq 125 has various variants and one among them is Race Edition. It was only offered in red and black shade for a long time and was accompanied by a yellow and black variant for some time as well. And now, TVS has offered a new Marine Blue colour choice for Rs. 87,011 and at first glance, it could be the best of the bunch. Let’s take a look.

TVS NTorq Marine Blue – New Colour Launch

Mechanically, TVS NTorq Marine Blue is identical to its counterparts. With a new shade on offer, TVS is now charging around Rs. 500 more for this scooter. Apart from Race Edition, TVS also offers NTorq Race XP which is slightly more powerful than the rest and also NTorq XT which comes with a colour TFT screen beside an LCD screen on the instrument console.

TVS also offers NTorq Super Squad Edition in collaboration with Marvel Studio and offers Avengers theme scooters if that’s your jam. NTorq 125 measures 1,861 mm long, 710 mm wide, 1,164 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 1,285 mm.

New Marine Blue colour makes the scooter look even sportier than it already is. LED headlights, LED taillights, and rest of the body panels are kept similar. All the connected features that Race Edition gets are obviously carried over. However, it doesn’t get the upgraded tech of NTorq 125 XT, nor does it get upgraded performance of NTorq 125 Race XP. Even Apache RTR 160 and 180 now gets some of these features too.

Specs and Price

TVS Ntorq Marine Blue gets the tried and tested 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine. It gets a 3V head instead of a conventional 2V head offered by rivals. It makes 9.25 bhp of power at 7,000 RPM and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM. Whereas Race XP makes 10.06 bhp of power and 10.8 Nm of torque. NTorq 125 can reach 95 kmph and takes 9 seconds to reach 60 km/h from stand still.

With this new Marine Blue along with Red Edition, TVS NTorq 125 further strengthens its presence among competition in the segment. It locks horns with Honda Activa 125, Grazia 125, Suzuki Access 125, Avenis 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Yamaha Fascino and Ray ZR.