New TVS Raider Vs Bajaj Pulsar Vs Honda SP Vs Hero Glamour – 125cc Comparo

TVS Raider and Hero Glamour Xtec are the most feature-packed models in the 125cc motorcycle segment

TVS has thrown in a very strong card in the form of Raider as the Hosur-based bikemaker makes its return to the coveted 125cc bike segment after a hiatus of over a decade. At first glance itself, Raider manages to grab everyone’s attention with its impressive styling and sporty design elements.

The 125cc commuter segment is already a crowded space with multiple strong players and TVS has put everything into making this a compelling product. Here we have compared it some of its strongest rivals such as Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Hero Glamour and see how does it stack up against its counterparts.

For convenience, we have only considered the top-spec disc brake variants of each of the models mentioned above. The current disc brake variant Raider, in this comparison, has been considered as its top-spec trim. The bike will receive a new range-topping model with a range of connectivity features in the next couple of months. That model will be discussed at length later.

Dimensions

Starting with dimensions, the newly launched Raider is by far the longest in the segment and hence offers space for the rider and pillion alike. It also has the lowest seat height in this segment with 780mm and the joint highest ground clearance of 180mm, same as Glamour. At a kerb weight of 123kg, Raider feels extremely agile and nimble on road. However, on paper, SP 125 is the lightest at 116 kg.

Features on offer

In terms of features, TVS has loaded Raider with many features that are usually offered in a segment above. However, it gets trumped by the top-spec Glamour called X-Tech which comes with a wide range of exclusive features including Bluetooth connectivity, Navigation Assist and AutoSail. Other notable features such as a digital instrument console, side stand engine inhibitor and USB charging option are available in most of these bikes.

The instrument console of Sp 125, Raider and Glamour Xtec provide a lot more information than the one in Pulsar 125. Barring Pulsar 125, all other models receive a full LED headlamp in their top-spec trim. Apart from SP 125, all other motorcycles receive an LED taillamp. TVS and Honda offer an integrated starter generator in their respective offerings for a silent start. This feature also turns off the engine when the bike is idle and can be started at just a blip of the throttle.

Specifications

Coming to specifications, all are powered by 125cc engines but Pulsar 125 is the most powerful in this segment with 12 PS whereas Raider is the torquiest of them all by a whisker at 11.2 Nm. Raider gets the advantage of 3 valves which should offer a smoother and linear power delivery. All these bikes are offered with a 5-speed gearbox paired with a multi-plate wet clutch.

All motorcycles mentioned above feature telescopic forks upfront. While Pulsar 125 and Glamour receive twin shock absorbers, others receive a mono-shock at rear. Braking hardware consists of disc brake at front and drum brake at rear assisted by a Combi Brake System (CBS) for safety.

As far as price is concerned, Hero Glamour has the most affordable base variant in this segment at Rs 74,900. Whereas the split-seat disc brake variant of Pulsar 125 is the most expensive in this space at Rs 87,409 (all prices ex-showroom).