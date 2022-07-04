New TVS Ronin Cruiser First Photos Leak – Zepplin Inspired 225cc?

TVS Ronin 225cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor is estimated to have a power output of around 20 hp

First images of the upcoming TVS Ronin motorcycle have leaked online ahead of its launch on 5th July. TVS Ronin images were found on the official TVS website by Shreyas Sreedhar.

While the exact displacement has not been officially revealed yet, the images reveal an air-cooled single-cylinder motor. Latest reports strongly indicate that it is a 225 cc mill. Power output is expected to be in the 20 hp range, mated to 5 speed transmission.

TVS Ronin 225cc – Overview

The TVS Ronin 225cc adopts a neo-classic bodystyle which is a crossover between a traditional low-slung cruiser and a rugged scrambler. The bodywork includes a slender fuel tank with pronounced knee indents, old-school side panels and no tailpiece. The dual-tone colour scheme and black finished engine and wheels enhances the motorcycle’s aesthetic appeal.

TVS Ronin 225cc announces itself as a player in the premium segment with its sturdy gold finished inverted telescopic front forks, alloy wheels, thick tyres and a full LED headlamp which is characterized by a T-shaped LED daytime running light. The motorcycle is equipped with a single round instrument cluster and LED turn indicators.

We think it is a fully digital unit which is likely to incorporate mobile phone connectivity, TVS SmartXonnect system. The brown saddle, chunky exhaust canister, front and rear disc brakes are other noteworthy elements. Expect Dual ABS to be on offer.

The latest TVS 225 cc motorcycle derives its inspiration from the Zeppelin cruiser concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 but there are crucial differences. For instance, the concept employed a liquid-cooled motor, spoke wheels and a full fledged tailpiece which are all missing on the production-spec model. The equipment level indicates that the motorcycle could be priced from around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Competition

This is a completely new segment of motorcycle for TVS. Their current range of motorcycles on offer are in the 100cc to 200cc range and then in the 310cc. They do not have anything in between 200cc to 300cc. The upcoming TVS Ronin is expected to sit right in between this segment.

250cc segment is seeing a rise in demand. We have seen Bajaj taking over the 250cc segment with multiple launches under brand Pulsar, KTM and Husqvarna. Upon launch, TVS Ronin 225 could rival the KTM 250s, Husqvarna 250s and the Pulsar 250s. It could also take on the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which is expected to launch next month at a starting price of Rs 1.3 lakh, ex-sh.

