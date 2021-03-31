New Volkswagen Taigo Teased – Similar Size As Taigun, But For Europe

New crossover for European market – Volkswagen Taigo has been teased

Volkswagen had recently revealed the final design sketches of the Taigo, its upcoming SUV Crossover which it plans to sell in the European market from H2’21. It will not come to India, but has similarities with the Taigun which will soon launch in India.

In case you aren’t aware, the Taigo is based on the Nivus, which happens to be VW’s smallest SUV offering globally. VW sells the Nivus in South American markets and during its launch in 2020, VW had mentioned that it will bring the same vehicle to Europe later in the future.

Similarities with the upcoming Taigun

Interestingly, the Taigo shares its underpinnings with VW group’s India 2.0 cars. The Nivus is based upon the MQB A0 platform which is very similar to the India-spec MQB A0 IN platform. The same MQB A0 IN platform will be used by the VW Taigun, next gen Polo, upcoming Vento’s successor and the Skoda Kushaq.

Even in terms of dimensions, Taigo and Taigun do share similarities. Both the crossovers will measure around 4.2m in length and will have a wheel base of around the same size.

Key Specs and Features

Up un-till now, VW hasn’t revealed the powertrain details of the Taigo however speculation suggests that it will share it with the Nivus. The Nivus is offered with a 1 litre 128 hp TSI petrol motor which is mated to a 6-speed AT as standard.

In terms of features, the Taigo is expected to come along with a host of creature comfort options. The list should include, rear and front parking sensors, auto head lamps, digital instrument cluster, powered ORVMs, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, paddle shifters, drive modes and LED tail lamps. The top-spec Taigo R-Line should additionally include 17-inch alloys, glass black paint finish, all-LED headlamps and a new Discover Multimedia system.

On the safety front too, the Taigo should score well. Reports suggest that it will include 6 airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and a driver drowsiness detection system.

India Launch Plans

We don’t think that VW will be bringing in the Nivus/Taigo to India in the future. This is because for the Indian market, VW is brining in a similar sized Taigun. Apart from Taigun’s debut, VW is currently busy with the preparations for launch of Tiguan facelift, T-Roc, and a mid-sized sedan which will be a spiritual successor of the VW Vento.