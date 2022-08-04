New Volvo Bus 9600 Platform Launched In India – 8 Liter Engine

New Volvo Bus 9600 Platform include factory built sleeper and seater coaches in 15m 6×2 and 13.5m 4×2 configurations

Volvo Buses India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, has introduced new Volvo 9600 platforms. These coaches have been designed for a more premium experience, offering advanced driver assistance and ergonomics and the very best in passenger luxury and comfort.

Volvo 9600 Luxury Buses

Volvo 9600 buses are factory-built sleeper and seater coaches in 15m 6×2 and 13.5m 4×2 configurations. The 15m seater coach has passenger capacity of 55, whereas the sleeper coach has 40 berths. Both the seater and sleeper coaches have 15.1 cu.m and 9.2 cu.m luggage space.

The 13.5m coach offers seating capacity for 47 passengers and sleeper variant offers a total of 36 berths. Luggage space for seater and sleeper variants stand at 13.6 cc and 8.1 cc respectively.

Built of the superior quality material, dimensions stand at 15,000 mm length, 2,600mm width and height at 3,800 mm seater and 4,000mm sleeper with wheelbase at 8,260mm and permitted gross vehicle weight at 22,200 kgs. Volvo claims these are the longest buses in India.

For an enhanced passenger experience, Volvo has introduced a range of on board comforts and conveniences. These include premium push back seats in harmonious colour schemes, theater type saloon, individual USB charging ports, individual AC louvers and reading lights and seating in a 2×2 configuration. The sleeper experience is also augmented with comfortable berths with back support and privacy curtains, soft touch handles, ladders and restrainers for children, storage shelves along with individual AV louvers and readying lights. The Volvo 9600 offers panoramic windows and gradient theater floor for better all-round visibility.

Driving experience is enhanced with an ergonomically positioned driver console. The cabin is also fitted with a full length retractable type sun visor, quick access tray and proper illumination along with heated and electrically operated 3 piece rear view mirror with rear view camera with a 7 inch screen.

Special attention is paid to driver and passenger safety. Volvo 9600 comes in with electronic vehicle stability control, hydraulic power assisted steering and ABS. Hydraulic power steering offers drivers a smoother and safer travel while the coaches are also fitted with emergency exit doors, panic buttons at 2 meter intervals, fire extinguishers, roof hatch and FDSS.

Volvo 9600 Engine Specs

Volvo 9600 platform is powered by a Volvo D8K 8 liter engine offering 348.66 hp power at 2,200 rpm and 1,350 Nm torque at 1,200-1,600 rpm. This fuel efficient engine is designed to minimize TCO and maximize uptime thereby being highly cost efficient while the chassis includes an I-Shift automated manual gearbox with electronic braking and hill start assist.

Volvo 9600 platform will be manufactured at the company’s Hosakote plant in Karnataka, from where Volvo premium buses have been produced since 2008. The buses are expected to be priced in the Rs 1.3 cr to 2 cr range, depending on specifications and level of customization. The company targets state transport corporations and private fleet operators with this new model. Volvo 9600 coaches will be available for deliveries in the next couple of months.