New Yamaha 125cc Scooter Debuts – Connected Tech, LED Light, Digital Speedo

Named Fazzio, Yamaha’s new 125cc cutie will primarily target the young generation; has Fascino-like vibes

With growing preference for retro-styled products among youngsters, Yamaha has launched a new 125cc scooter in Thailand. Yamaha Fazzio is available in two variants, Standard version and a Smart Key version. While the Standard model is available at 54,900 baht (Rs 1.20 Lakh), the Smart Key variant costs 56,600 baht (approx. Rs 1.23 lakh).

For retro enthusiasts in India, Yamaha has the 125cc Fascino. However, it is quite different from Fazzio. Overall quantum of retro styling used for Fascino is relatively less as compared to Fazzio. The latter has the classic, old-school look whereas Fascino has a balanced retro-modern mix.

Yamaha Fazzio 125 features

Apart from its attractive retro styling, another thing that seems likeable is the scooter’s compact profile. Moreover, there are some exciting colour options to choose from. Standard version of Fazzio is available in four colour options of Blue, Red, Yellow and Grey. Smart Key variant is available in dual-tone colour options of Grey-Orange and Black-Green.

Talking about design highlights, Yamaha Fazzio has round headlamp, cylindrical turn indicators at front and rear, dual-tone front apron, broad front mudguard, flat-seat design, thick grab rail and stubby exhaust. Floorboard is flat and decent sized, which should suffice for everyday needs. A number of utilities are available such as mobile charging socket, two hooks for carrying stuff and large 17.8 litre underseat storage.

Other key features include engine stop/start system and a vertically-oriented full digital LCD instrument console. Even though compact, the screen displays a range of information. It has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with the user’s smartphone via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app. Users can access a range of functions such as call and SMS alerts, malfunction notification, fuel consumption data, performance stats, last parked location, driving history and maintenance reminder.

Yamaha Fazzio specs

Yamaha Fazzio utilizes an underbone frame, suspended on telescopic front forks and swingarm rear suspension. It is offered with front disc and rear drum brakes. Safety features include a Unified Brake System that helps reduce braking distance through automatic brake force distribution. Fazzio has 12-inch wheels shod with 110/70 tyres at both ends.

Fazzio’s 125cc motor generates 8.4 bhp of max power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. It utilizes an automatic V-belt powertrain. Yamaha Fascino’s numbers are pretty close at 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm. Fazzio can run on gasoline as well as Gasohol. The latter is a blend of gasoline and alcohol. Fazzio’s engine supports both E10 and E20 Gasohol that have ethanol mix of 10% and 20%, respectively.

While Fazzio has a unique and attractive profile, it is unlikely to be launched in India. Yamaha’s focus here has primarily been on motorcycles that generate a greater percentage of the company’s sales. In related update, Yamaha could bring back RX100 in BS6 format. In the scooter segment, Yamaha is likely to focus on introducing premium lifestyle products. The company also has plans to launch electric scooters in India.