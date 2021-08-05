New Yamaha 155cc Scooter For India – R15 Based NMax, Sniper?

It is likely that Yamaha’s new 155cc scooter will be launched in India by Diwali 2021

In 150cc-200cc segment, Yamaha currently has multiple bestsellers such as FZ, R15 and MT15. However, Yamaha’s scooter portfolio in India is limited to 125cc offerings such as Fascino and RayZR. Aiming to include more premium products in its portfolio, Yamaha is expected to introduce a new 155cc scooter later this year. Yamaha could choose from products available in international markets such as NMax 155, Sniper, etc. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Bawla Kawlni for sharing this update.

Yamaha Sniper 155

This looks like a moped or it can also be described as a moto-scooter. Yamaha Sniper 155 has a sharp front fascia with dual-LED headlight and sleek turn indicators. Overall design appears to be inspired by Yamaha’s flagship YZF-R1.

Other features that ensure a sporty profile for Sniper 155 include sharp fairing design, slightly upswept blacked-out exhaust, eye-catchy graphics, elevated tail section and body-coloured alloy wheels. Colour options for Sniper 155, as offered in international markets, include Matte Green, Yellow Hornet and Black Raven.

Among features that make Sniper 155 unique include its absence of floorboard. It has footpegs, just like a standard motorcycle. The seating appears ergonomic and users can expect more comfort and ventilation for the thighs, as compared to riding a motorcycle.

Yamaha NMax 155

Available in Asian markets such as Indonesia and Thailand, Yamaha NMax 155 maxi-scooter is a strong contender for the Indian market. Maxi-scooter segment is at a nascent stage in the country. However, this space could witness healthy growth in the coming years. Maxi-scooters like NMax 155 not only have a sporty, dominating road presence, but they also pack in utilitarian features.

Yamaha NMax 155 has a beefy front fascia, trendy LED headlight, low mounted turn signals, and tinted visor. Side panels have a wavy design, which ensure a smooth, aerodynamic look and feel for the scooter.

Other key features include sporty rear view mirrors, sloping seat, LED tail lamp and blacked-out upswept exhaust. Colour options for the scooter include Matte Blue, Maxi Signature Black and Prestige Silver. The set of colour options may be different for the Indian market.

Engine options

Both NMax and Sniper share the same 155cc VVA motor that is used with other products such as YZF R15, MT-15, XSR 155, Aerox 155 and NVX 155. However, exact power and torque output may be slightly different based on the product.

On NMax, the engine churns out 15.4 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Transmission duties are performed by a standard V-belt CVT. Sniper 155 has rated power delivery of 17.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.