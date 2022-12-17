New Yamaha Augur 155cc Scooter Debuts – Engine From R15, Aerox

If launched in India, Yamaha Augur Maxi Scooter will rival its sibling Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160

India has a few performance-oriented scooters, apart from Yamaha Aerox 155. Some of them are TVS NTORQ and Aprilia SR 160. These were pitted as sporty scooters to appeal to younger gen who do not want commuter scooters.

As sporty as they are, Yamaha Aerox 155 quickly established itself as the go-to performance scooter in India. It featured tech like VVA, liquid cooling and more which the scooter segment in India has never heard of before. Being one of the few maxi-scooters helped its cause even further.

New Yamaha Augur 155cc Scooter

With demand for maxi-scooters on the rise in many parts around the world, Yamaha has unveiled yet another maxi scooter. Called Augur 155cc, it is similar to Aerox 155, but is completely different in its character and functionality. Let’s take a look.

With a radical design, Yamaha Augur looks like something that came out of a Cyberpunk world. Up front, we have a new fairing that has a distinct alienist face. There are multiple body panels and all of them converge towards the centre where Augur’s LED projector headlight is housed. This is not just a regular headlight. It gets LEDs in them to illuminate the road.

This headlight is very advanced, considering that it is installed in a scooter. For one, the headlight gets variable colour temperatures, yellow and white, for varied road conditions. Secondly, it gets tilt functionality which lights a secondary light towards the corner to illuminate the corner before taking a turn. This is similar to cornering headlights found in cars.

Other features include a 4.3” colour TFT display that gets connected functionalities like turn-by-turn navigation and check engine parameters like engine oil and battery status via phone App. Traction control, ABS, Keyless ignition, and other features complement its radical and futuristic design.

Augur 155cc Scooter Specs

Yamaha Augur maxi scooter features the same 155cc engine derived from R15 V4. This engine makes 14.79 bhp of power and 13.9 Nm of torque and comes equipped with a 4V head, liquid cooling and VVA tech. Aerox 155 gets a 230mm front disc and rear drum brake setup in India. Yamaha Augur maxi scooter gets a 267mm front disc with twin-pot caliper and a 230mm rear disc brake.

Suspension duties on Augur are handled by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Aerox 155 gets 14” alloy wheels at both ends while Augur gets 13” alloys. Augur gets a fatter front tyre at 120 section as opposed to 110 on Aerox. Rear tyre on Augur is 130 section, while Aerox gets 140.

Augur gets a larger 6.1L fuel tank as opposed to 5.5L on Aerox. Owing to all this equipment, Augur weighs 132 kg and is heavier as opposed to 126 kg of Aerox 155 sold in India. Despite being largely similar to Aerox 155, Augur gets a step-through floor board which enhances practicality ten fold. Whereas Aerox 155 gets a center tunnel.

Yamaha India has not revealed any plans on introducing this in India. That said, we think it would be a brilliant alternative to Aerox 155 owing to its enhanced practicality and technology.