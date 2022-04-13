New Yamaha MT15 V2 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – All 4 Colours

Yamaha MT15 Version 2.0 gets upside down fork in front, an aluminum swing-arm along with an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth Y-Connect

India Yamaha Motors has launched the new MT15 Version 2.0, bringing in better features and new colours. It is priced from Rs 1,59,900 (ex-showroom) and presented in colour options of Cyan Storm and Racing Blue, along with older colour schemes of Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black colour schemes.

The new Version 2.0 is a part of the company’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ strategy and brings with it a host of features, some of which are MotoGP inspired along with Yamaha’s patented Deltabox frame, which relates to superior handling. First batch of the new Yamaha MT15 2022 has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India. Hat tip to Torque TV, Nikam Yamaha and Bonny Auto for sharing the exclusive photos.

Yamaha MT15 Version 2.0 – Features

2022 Yamaha MT15 V2 naked street fighter is based on the fully faired sports bike Yamaha R15 V4, that was launched in September 2021. It continues to sport LED projector head and tail lamps along with LED DRLs. Indicators are halogen.

New MT15 gets a fully digital instrument console that has been redesigned. It now supports Bluetooth connectivity for calling, SMS and email alerts. The bike is also seen with a Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch. Yamaha’s Y-Connect App, also seen on the Version 2.0 offers a wide range of connectivity options along with remote access on the rider’s smartphone.

It gets some innovative new badging along with muscular bodywork and a raised tail section. Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 rides on 17 inch wheels at the front and rear fitted with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyre.

2022 MT15 Version 2.0 kerb weight is 139kgs. It gets Yamaha’s patented Delta Box frame, giving it better handling capabilities while it now sports VVA – Variable Valve Actuation. Seat is single piece.

Yamaha MT15 V2 Specs

Yamaha MT15 Version 2.0 is powered by a 155cc, liquid cooled, 4 stroke, SOHC, 4 valve engine. This engine produces 18.4 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheel. There is also Assist and Slip clutch for lighter actuation along with Single Channel ABS and 282mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes.

Suspension upgrades include 37mm upside down fork in the front, similar to that seen on the 2022 Yamaha R15 V4 and pre-load adjustable mono shock at the rear. Feature updates also include a new upside down fork, taking the place of the conventional telescopic fork. This fork is finished in a shade of Gold, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 is priced at Rs 1.60 lakh which is about Rs 14,000 more than the older model which was available at Rs 1.46 lakh. It will compete with the KTM Duke 125, Bajaj Pulsar NS200. Honda Hornet and TVS Apache RTR160 4V. Yamaha MT 15 V2 aims to appeal to a younger set of buyers as it strikes a balance between both daily commuting and weekend riding needs.