New Yamaha R15M Arrives In Showroom – Blue And Silver Colours

Expect the upcoming Yamaha R15M to cost a premium of Rs 5,000-10,000 over the standard YZF R15 V3.0

It recently came to light that Yamaha will introduce a new top-spec trim of its entry-level sports bike YZF R15 in India. Also, a type approval document revealed a few key details about the upcoming Yamaha R15M.

Not just the naming convention but the overall styling also seems to be inspired by the flagship Yamaha R1M. Earlier leaked images indicate that the upcoming iteration is expected to feature more premium components in comparison to the standard model.

Slated to be christened R15M, this new variant has started arriving at authorized dealer showrooms in India. RevNitro has managed to get exclusive photos of the new Yamaha R15M in two colour options of Yamaha Blue and Silver.

Updated Design

Yamaha has been testing various prototypes in recent months of whom one of them is expected to be the new R15M. Going by recent images, the upcoming motorcycle dons similar faired clothing as its regular sibling but receives a few subtle yet notable styling variations. For instance, R15 gets a single projector LED headlamp instead of dual-beam headlights in the standard R15 upfront.

The single projector headlight is flanked by sleek LED DRLs on both sides. Other design updates include use of different body panels. R15M gets the same tail section as the base trim, however, the former seems to receive larger air ducts.

LED taillamp unit also appears to be redesigned. Additionally, it features a new front fairing and a larger windscreen. Overall, the front face is reminiscent of the larger R7. It will also get Bluetooth enabled features for phone calls and navigation.

The exhaust muffler appears to be stubbier than the one in R15 and gets a metallic finish. Due to the revised exhaust setup, footpegs for the pillion also seem to be repositioned. Previous images have revealed that it will also wear a special livery inspired by MotoGP Edition with Monster Energy branding flashed across the front apron.

Mechanical Updates

It is not just glitter but also functionality that has been improved. The most critical update is the use of USD forks at front which improves the bike’s handling quite a few notches. The golden-coloured forks also enhance the bike’s sporty aesthetics. Also accentuating the motorcycle’s sporty appeal will be the blacked-out alloy rims. However, R15M remains dimensionally identical to the regular model.

The type approval documents further revealed that R15 will be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with VVA technology and paired with a six-speed gearbox. Surprisingly, this motor on R15M churns out close to 18 bhp (13.6 kW) of power which is a tad less than what is on offer with R15 V3 (13.7 kW). It will be interesting to see if there are any changes to its torque output.

