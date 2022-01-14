New Yezdi Motorcycles Arrive At Dealership – First Look Walkaround

Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure prices start at Rs 1.98 lakh, Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.10 lakh, respectively

To provide more options to enthusiasts and improve competencies vis-a-vis primary rival Royal Enfield, Classic Legends has launched three Yezdi motorcycles in India. These will be sold via Jawa Yezdi showrooms alongside Jawa motorcycles. Bookings and test rides are now open for all three Yezdi motorcycles.

Yezdi motorcycles styling and features

All three Yezdi bikes have neo-retro profile. Some common features include round headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, spoke wheels and minimalistic design. There are quite a few unique elements as well. For example, Yezdi Roadster and Scrambler have round rear-view mirrors whereas Adventure gets trendier units.

Adventure also gets a much larger windscreen, as compared to other Yezdi bikes. Scrambler and Adventure get raised front fender, which highlights their superior off-roading capabilities. All three bikes have powerful LED headlamps and tail lamps. Adventure and Scrambler are equipped with handlebar-mounted USB & Type C charging points.

Another difference can be seen in instrument console with Scrambler and Roadster getting round pods. In comparison, Adventure has a rectangular instrument console. It comes in a shock-proof casing and can be tilt-adjusted to suit both sitting and standing ride positions. Take a look at the detailed walkaround review of Yezdi motorcycles in the video below by Ujjwal Saxena.

All three Yezdi bikes offer a comfortable riding stance. Adventure has split seat design in comparison to single seat units on Roadster and Scrambler. The one on Scrambler comes in quilted pattern, which enhances its overall look and feel.

Yezdi Adventure packs in some additional features such as Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Users can pair their smartphones with the instrument console via Yezdi mobile app. They can search and fix destinations and get turn-by-turn navigation on the instrument console. The console provides notifications for calls and messages and displays signal and battery percentage. With the Yezdi app, users can access data and analytics about the ride.

Yezdi motorcycles engine and specs

All three Yezdi motorcycles get the same 334cc engine that is currently used with Jawa Perak. However, power and torque output are slightly different. On Yezdi Roadster, the engine has been tweaked to deliver 29.7 ps of max power at 7,300 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

On Scrambler, the numbers are 29.1 ps at 8,000 rpm and 28.2 Nm at 6,750 Nm. Yezdi Adventure generates 30.2 ps at 8,000 rpm and 29.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. While Roadster and Scrambler get dual exhaust, Adventure has single side exhaust. Braking system is common, 320 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard across all three Yezdi bikes.

All three Yezdi bikes have double cradle chassis, integrated with telescopic front forks. Roadster and Scrambler have gas-canister based dual shock absorber at rear whereas Adventure gets monoshock with coil spring and linkage mechanism. While 17-inch rear wheels are common across all three bikes, front wheels are 18-inch for Roadster, 19-inch for Scrambler and 21-inch for Adventure. Choice of rubber is also different.