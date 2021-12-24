New Yezdi Roadking And Adventure Debut Date 13th Jan 2022

Strategy to bring back legends from the past will soon see Royal Enfield pitted against formidable new rivals

With launch of Jawa in 2018, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends had made its intentions clear about challenging segment leader Royal Enfield. Growing popularity of Jawa motorcycles has given the company enough confidence to intensify the game further. Towards that end, other bestselling brands from the past are being revived such as BSA and Yezdi.

After sharing a coming soon teaser on Yezdi social media, Classic Legends has now shared a new teaser. This one shows a date – 13-01-2021, 13th Jan 2021. No more details have been revealed. But the iconic three lines running through the teaser, are hint enough for the fans.

Yezdi Roadking scrambler and Adv features

Initially, two motorcycles will be launched under Yezdi brand, Roadking scrambler and its Adv sibling. While Yezdi Roadking scrambler will take on upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter, Yezdi Adventure will challenge Himalayan. Both bikes have neo-retro styling with features such as round headlamp, fork gaiters, and teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Use of spoke wheels further enhances the classy profile of these bikes.

In terms of their unique styling, Yezdi scrambler has round rear-view mirrors, wide handlebar, compact seat with quilted pattern, and upswept exhaust. The bike has rear tyre hugger that also doubles up as the mount for registration number plate. Riding stance is fairly upright and comfortable with centrally mounted footpegs. With dual-purpose tyres, the bike should be able to tackle mild to moderate offroad terrains.

Talking about Yezdi Adventure, the bike has quite a few similarities with its primary rival Himalayan. Some key features include raised front fender, large transparent windscreen, sporty rear-view mirrors, dedicated knuckle guards, cylindrical turn signals, split seats, upswept exhaust, and sturdy grab rails.

Users can expect relaxed ergonomics with centrally placed footpegs, low seat height and tall and wide handlebar. Touring capabilities of Yezdi Adventure are expressed with features such as dedicated racks at front and rear.

Metallic stays at front also double up as protection bars for the engine, fuel tank and radiator. The bike gets a rugged metallic underbelly bash plate. At front, the digital instrument console is wrapped in a shock-proof casing.

Yezdi Roadking scrambler and Adv engine and specs

There’s a high probability that Yezdi Roadking scrambler and its Adventure sibling will be using the 334cc engine that currently does duty on Jawa Perak. It generates 30.64 ps of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While both bikes have standard telescopic forks at front, Yezdi scrambler gets dual shock absorbers at rear. The Adv has monoshock unit at rear. It is likely that suspension travel for Adv will be more in comparison to Roadking scrambler. Adv will also have an additional sub-frame at rear to enhance its load bearing capacity.

While Roadking scrambler will have 17-inch wheels at both ends, its Adv singling is likely to get a larger 19-inch unit at front. The bikes will have disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard.