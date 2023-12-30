Nexon Crashed Into Wall By Service Technician – Tata Motors Responds

Vikas Jha has shared a video of his damaged Tata Nexon – Which he claims is because a service technician

In a recent social media post, Vikas Jha, a proud owner of the latest Tata Nexon SUV, shared a distressing video claiming that his vehicle was damaged at a Tata Motors authorized service center. Jha’s video depicted what appeared to be a service technician inadvertently colliding the new Nexon with a wall, resulting in visible damage to the vehicle.

New Nexon Crashed Into Wall

The incident, which occurred at Sagar Motors, a designated Tata Motors service center, left Jha disheartened and frustrated over the apparent mishandling of his brand-new SUV. Video shared by Vikas shows the extent of damage caused to the front bumper. There is more damage likely as in the video one can notice smoke coming out while the bonnet is open and being checked by a group of service personnel.

New Tata Nexon owner shares

Tata Motors swiftly responded to Jha’s distressing experience, expressing their apologies and a commitment to resolve the issue. In their public reply to Jha’s video, the automobile giant stated, “Hi Vikas, we’re sorry that you’ve had to face this and would like to help. Please share your primary & alternate contact number, email ID & dealer information via DM, so that we can connect with you for further help.”

In response to Tata Motors’ public message, Vikas Jha promptly provided the requested details via direct message, initiating a channel for further communication and resolution.

Industry Concerns

This is not the first incident where a car has been damaged or not handled properly by a service technician. Last month a Kia Seltos owner had reported that his SUV was taken out of the service center for a joy ride. Kia dealer had fired the service advisor because of this.

Such incidents have sparked conversations surrounding the safety and security of vehicles at authorized service centers, raising concerns among car owners regarding the handling of their vehicles during service or repair procedures.

Tata Motors’ Challenge

Tata Motors, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and quality service, faces the challenge of addressing Jha’s issue effectively and ensuring that incidents of this nature are minimized or prevented in the future. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of stringent quality control and careful handling of customers’ vehicles at service centers, prompting discussions on enhancing protocols for vehicle maintenance and care within the automotive industry.