Hyundai NIOS Grand i10 Corporate Edition Launch Price Rs 19k More than Magna

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition gets added features over the Magna trim on which it is based

Hyundai Cars India had launched the next gen Grand i10 last year. Called the Grand i10 NIOS, this sporty hatchback was offered in four variants of Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. This hatchback contributes hugely to company sales; and was at No. 2 on the Hyundai list of best selling cars last month with 10,190 units sold, an 8.37 percent increase over sales of 9,403 units in August 2019.

Going by its performance in Indian market, the company has now launched a new variant, based on the Magna trim. It is called the Corporate Edition. With festive season just about to start in India, the company would be hoping to get added sales with this new launch. Prices start from Rs 6.1 lakhs ex-sh for NIOS Corporate Edition. Below are the prices of new NIOS Corporate Edition (CE), compared with Magna trim prices. All prices are ex-sh.

Grand i10 Corporate Magna Diff P 1.2 MT 6,10,600 5,91,610 18,990 P 1.2 AMT 6,63,600 6,44,610 18,990 D 1.2 MT 7,19,100 7,00,110 18,990

Cosmetic Updates over Magna Trim

Corporate Edition NIOS is priced about Rs 19k more than the Magna trim. What all do you get for the extra 19k you pay? – Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition will be seen with body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators. These ORVMs are electrically adjustable as against the ORVMs on the Magna variant which are manually adjustable.

The Corporate Edition also gets larger 15 inch alloy wheels finished in gun metal grey and distinctive ‘Corporate’ badging at the front and rear. Features from the Magna variant such as LED DRLs, a front grille with gloss black and chrome finish and follow me home headlamps will continue to be seen on the Corporate Edition of the Hyundai i10 Grand.

The interiors will also see some changes especially in terms of infotainment. The 2 DIN stereo system seen on the Hyundai Grand i10 gets upgraded to a 17.14 inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Corporate Edition. It offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with smartphone navigation etc.

A first in segment feature to be seen on the Grand i10 Corporate Edition will be Anti Bacterial Anti Fungal – ABAF seating along with an air purifier with gesture control and Hepa filter. The Corporate Edition will continue to sport steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, wireless phone charging system and automatic climate control as seen on the Magna.

Petrol and Diesel Engines

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 82 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The 1.2 liter diesel will be capable of 74 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm torque at 1,950-2,250 rpm. While both engines get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox as standard, the petrol engine also receives a 5 speed AMT unit as an option.