Nissan Ariya Electric SUV Spied Testing In Chennai – 500 Km Range

Nissan Ariya EV spotted testing in India, featured black wrap to hide its scrumptious design attributes from prying eyes

We know about the Rs. 5,300 crore investment RNAPL (Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd) has planned for India. This includes strengthening of the current portfolio and extending it to include a slew of new ICE, hybrid and electric vehicles. Right now, both Renault and Nissan are operating in lower price spectrum only.

Renault-Nissan intends to enter a more premium space in the Indian auto industry. Nissan has announced intentions to launch Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail in India. The company has already commenced testing of these vehicles as well. But a wild card entry into this grand scheme is Nissan Ariya EV, which has now been spied on Indian roads.

Nissan Ariya Spotted Testing

This is a new BEV from Nissan that the company. Nissan Ariya test mule gets a black wrap to hide its design. If Nissan is bothering to hide its design, it is a good indication that they might have intentions to launch the car. Despite the wrap, Nissan Ariya test mule makes its presence known, thanks to the unique design.

It radiates strong character and design attributes while radiating a premium appeal. Nissan Ariya measures 4,595 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, up to 1,665 mm in height and has a 2,775 mm long wheelbase. It weighs almost 2,000 kg. Upon launch, it could take on the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq5 in India.

For India, Nissan Ariya could pack the smaller 63 kWh (65 kWh rated) battery with up to a dual motor AWD layout with 335 bhp of power, 560 Nm of torque and up to 360 km of range. Higher specs will get a 87 kWh battery (90 kWh rated) along with 390 bhp, 600 Nm and 500 km range.

Next premium electric SUV in India?

Nissan Ariya features a sloping roofline along with a sloping bonnet. Design is very European and is definitely striking. Gloss black faux grill, sleek LED headlights, sleek tail lights, wide rear haunches, sleek LED tail lights and smart aero wheels grab a lot of eyeballs. This will be a head-turner for sure.

On the inside, Nissan has gone with a minimalist vibe. Dashboard is predominantly made of two horizontal displays within the same housing. Center console is mostly absent and is an open space. AC controls are touch-based and steering wheel is minimal as well.

Depending upon the specs, pricing in the USA ranges between USD 43,190 and USD 60,190. This roughly translates to Rs. 35.7 lakh and Rs. 49.75 lakh. India launch may happen in 2024. We hope Ariya arrives in India via CKD route, for effective pricing.