Nissan Focusing On Improving Sales, Service – Run Up To Magnite Launch

Nissan India improves digital services, conveniences and customer connect

With all-new Magnite scheduled for launch in a few days, Nissan India is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all the right steps are taken to support vehicle launch, and improve brand reach. This includes customer-centric services with highly-trained channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem, and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator. The latter provides an immersive exterior and interior experience of all trims/variants, powertrain and feature combinations including tech pack.

To simply processes, Nissan India has turned to End-to-end E-commerce from booking to delivery. This includes finance considerations. A virtual test-drive feature lets a potential customer take a simulation test drive. The unique interactive experience provides first-hand test-drive experience of the Magnite on road with a virtual sales consultant.

New Nissan dealerships and service centres

The manufacturer is improving its footprint nationwide with 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms. This is in tandem with Nissan Next strategy to to invest here for sustainable growth.

“Nissan India’s focus is onto improving customers connectivity by providing a seamless journey through these company-owned platforms. We are adapting and adopting the changes in the marketplace to strengthen Nissan’s commitment to the Indian customer on product and service assurances,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan Express Service is designed to deliver quick and comprehensive service experience in 90-minutes. This will be available through Nissan Service Clinics in 100+ locations. Customers may book services and check costs online with Nissan Service Cost Calculator through Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect.

The conveniences come with cost transparency, and overall support at all times through 24/7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) available in over 1500 cities. Convenience of Doorstep Service has been built on SoPs with standard car service without having to leave home at a time when health and safety is a priority.

Nissan India customer conveniences

Pick-up & Drop-off services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships is not only a convenience but does help reduce risk of exposure in current times by eliminating the requirement of visiting a service centre to drop and pick-up a car.

“With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.

Changes and processes incorporated by Nissan India are necessary, now more than ever before. With company sales down to a smidgen, being able to sell Nissan Magnite in large numbers will decide the manufacturer’s future course of business in India. Launching car in a segment that projects growth is a positive start, and can help Nissan sell some cars, and get its mojo going. A good car isn’t likely to survive if no-one relates to the brand, and Nissan is now using every opportunity to reach out and strengthen its footprint and customer connect.